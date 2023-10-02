Asian Games 2023 Day 9 Live Updates: Athletics medal rush poised to continue, medal awaits in table tennis
- Asian Games 2023 Day 9 Live Updates: Sutirtha and Ayhika stunned China's world champion pair in the quarterfinals and are now eyeing a spot in the final.
Asian Games 2023 Day 9 Live Updates: Day 8 ended with a medal rush in athletics. the Indian contingent won a total of 13 medals on that day alone, including three golds. Two of those golds came in track and field, with Avinash Sable dominated men's 1000m steeplechase with a Games record time and Tajinderpal Singh Toor defending his Asian Games gold medal. There were a slew of silvers and three bronze medals. All of this led to India's medal tally surpassing 50.
India's archery contingent will now look to make progress with the events entering the elimination stages. Meanwhile, women's doubles table tennis pair Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee will be looking to seal at least a silver medal by qualifying for the final. The duo had stunned China's Meng Chen and Yidi Wang, the world champions in the event, in a quarterfinal that sent quite a few shockwaves.
India's medal tally-
Gold: 13
Silver: 21
Bronze: 19
- Mon, 02 Oct 2023 06:35 AM
- Mon, 02 Oct 2023 06:17 AM
Asian Games 2023 Day 9 Live Updates: India's medals
- Mon, 02 Oct 2023 05:30 AM
Asian Games 2023 Day 9 Live Updates: India's schedule for Day 9
Archery
6:30 AM onwards- Recurve and compound team (mixed, men and women) elimination matches
11:45 AM onwards- Recurve and compound individual (men and women) elimination matches
Athletics
6:40 AM- Men’s high jump qualification (Sarvesh Anil Kushare, Jesse Sandesh)
7:10 AM- Men’s 800m round 1 heats (Krishan Kumar, Mohammed Afsal)
7:45 AM- Men’s 400m hurdles round 1 heats (T Santhosh Kumar, Yashas Palaksha)
7:45 AM- Women’s 400m hurdles round 1 heats (Vithya Ramraj, Sinchal Ravi)
4:30 PM- Women’s pole vault finals (Pavithra Vengatesh)
4:40 PM- Women’s long jump finals (Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan)
4:50 PM- Women’s 3000m steeplechase final (Parul Chaudhary, Preeti)
5:25 PM- Men’s 200m finals (Amlan Borgohain)
6:10 PM- Mixed relay 4x400m finals (Team India)
Badminton
7:30 AM onwards- Men’s singles round of 64 (Kidambi Srikanth)
7:30 AM onwards- Men’s doubles round of 32 (Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun)
7:30 AM onwards- Mixed doubles round of 32 (Rohan Kapoor/N Sikki Reddy, Sai Pratheek K/Tanisha Crasto)
Basketball
1:30 PM- Women's quarter-finals: India vs DPR Korea
Bridge
6:30 AM onwards- Men's, women’s and mixed team round robin 2 (Indian teams)
Canoeing
7:40 AM- Men’s canoe single 1000m sprint final (Niraj Verma)
8:20 AM- Women’s canoe double 500m sprint final (Megha Pradeep, Shivani Verma)
8:25 AM- Women’s kayak double 500m sprint final (Binita Chanu Oinam, Parvathy Geeta)
9:15 AM- Men’s canoe double 500m sprint final (Ribason Singh Ningthoujam, Gyaneshwor Singh Philem)
Chess
12:30 PM onwards- Men’s team round 4 (Gukesh D, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa)
12:30 PM onwards- Women’s team round 4 (Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal, Savitha Shri B)
Diving
4:30 PM- Men’s 1m springboard final (London Singh Hemam)
Equestrian
7:00 AM onwards- Eventing jumping team final and individual final (Apurva Kishor Dabhade, Vikas Kumar, Ashish Vivek Limaye)
Hockey
1:15 PM- Preliminary men's Pool A: India vs Bangladesh
Kabaddi
1:30 PM- Women’s team Group A: India vs Chinese Taipei
Kurash
7:00 AM onwards (medal rounds start from 11:30 AM)- Medal event: Men’s -90kg (Yash Kumar Chauhan)
7:00 AM onwards (medal rounds start from 11:30 AM)- Medal event: Women’s -87kg (Jyoti Tokas)
Roller skating
6:30 AM- Men's speed skating 3000m relay heats and final (Vikram Rajendra Ingale, Aryanpal Singh Ghuman, Siddhant Rahul Kamble, Anandkumar Velkumar)
7:00 AM- Women's speed skating 3000m relay final (Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Sanjana Bathula, Heeral Sadhu, Aarathy Kasturi Raj)
Sepaktakraw
7:30 AM- Men's quadrant preliminary Group B: India vs Singapore
12:30 PM- Men's quadrant preliminary Group B: India vs Philippines
12:30 PM- Women's quadrant preliminary Group B: India vs Philippines
Squash
10:00 AM- Mixed doubles Pool D (Anahat Singh/Abhay Singh): India vs Thailand
12:30 PM onwards- Men’s singles round of 16 (Mahesh Mangaonkar, Saurav Ghosal)
12:30 PM onwards- Women’s singles round of 16 (Joshna Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna)
Table tennis
10:15 AM- Women’s doubles semi-finals: Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee (IND) vs Suyong Cha/Sugyong Pak (PRK)
- Mon, 02 Oct 2023 05:19 AM
