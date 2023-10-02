Asian Games 2023 Day 9 Live Updates: Athletics medal rush poised to continue, medal awaits in table tennis

Asian Games 2023 Day 9 Live Updates: Day 8 ended with a medal rush in athletics. the Indian contingent won a total of 13 medals on that day alone, including three golds. Two of those golds came in track and field, with Avinash Sable dominated men's 1000m steeplechase with a Games record time and Tajinderpal Singh Toor defending his Asian Games gold medal. There were a slew of silvers and three bronze medals. All of this led to India's medal tally surpassing 50.

India's archery contingent will now look to make progress with the events entering the elimination stages. Meanwhile, women's doubles table tennis pair Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee will be looking to seal at least a silver medal by qualifying for the final. The duo had stunned China's Meng Chen and Yidi Wang, the world champions in the event, in a quarterfinal that sent quite a few shockwaves.

India's medal tally-

Gold: 13

Silver: 21

Bronze: 19