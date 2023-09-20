News / Sports / Others / Asian Games 2023: Lovlina Borgohain, Harmanpreet Singh to be India's flag-bearers at opening ceremony

Asian Games 2023: Lovlina Borgohain, Harmanpreet Singh to be India's flag-bearers at opening ceremony

ByHT Sports Desk
Sep 20, 2023 07:39 PM IST

Lovlina Borgohain and men's hockey team skipper Harmanpreet Singh will be India's flag-bearers at the Asian Games opening ceremony in Hangzhou, China.

Tokyo Olympic bronze medalists Lovlina Borgohain and men's hockey team skipper Harmanpreet Singh will be India's flag-bearers at the 19th Asian Games opening ceremony in Hangzhou, China on Saturday.

File photo of Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain
File photo of Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain

Lovlina had claimed a bronze medal in the 69-kg division at the Tokyo Olympics, following which she had a dry spell. However, in March this year, Lovlina secured a gold medal in the World Boxing Championships held in New Delhi, which came in her new 75-kg weight category.

Harmanpreet is one of the best drag-flickers and was part of the team that won the historic bronze at the Tokyo Games, breaking the more than four-decade-long Indian hockey team's medal drought in the Olympics.

The Indian men's hockey team need to win a gold medal at the continental showdown to secure automatic qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

A total of 655 Indian athletes are competing in the Asian Games this time, which is the largest contingent ever.

"We arrived at the decision after much deliberation today," Indian contingent Chef de Mission Bhupender Singh Bajwa told PTI.

"This time we will have two flag-bearers leading the contingent at the Asian Games -- hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and boxer Lovlina Borgohain," added Bajwa, who is also Wushu Association of India chief.

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra had done the honours at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

Meanwhile, India have already started their campaign at the continental event with the men's volleyball team impressing the most. The unit had defeated a low-ranked Cambodia on Tuesday, thrashing them 3-0. The unit then went to stun South Korea 3-2 in the final pool encounter on Wednesday, which helped them finish at the top.

The Indian men's football unit endured a tough 1-5 drubbing against hosts China on Tuesday, mainly due to lack of preparation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out