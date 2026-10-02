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Asian Games: Breakout star Ankush claims gold on debut

The 21-year-old defeated South Korea’s Kim Minesong in a 4-0 verdict to seal a memorable Asiad debut

Published on: Oct 2, 2026, 15:53:28 IST
By Shantanu Srivastava
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New Delhi: These have been a whirlwind 11 months for Ankush Panghal. The 21-year-old boxer from Hisar in Haryana broke onto the scene at the season-ending World Boxing Cup Final in Greater Noida last November. Coming in as a late injury replacement for Lakshya Chahar, Ankush won a silver medal in the 80kg final after losing to England’s Oladimeji Shittu.

India's Ankush, in red, and South Korea's Kim Min-seong, in action in the men’s 80kg final. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
India's Ankush, in red, and South Korea's Kim Min-seong, in action in the men’s 80kg final. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Despite the loss, his enterprising, fearless boxing stood out and several national coaches marked him as a talent to watch. On Friday, he lived up to the billing, marching his way to gold and establishing himself as the future of Indian men’s boxing.

Ankush defeated South Korea’s Kim Minesong in a 4-0 verdict to seal a memorable Asiad debut. The last Indian man to win an Asian Games gold was Amit Panghal in 2018 and the last Indian to win a heavyweight gold at the Games was late Hawa Singh, who won in 1966 and 1970.

Deep Dive

How did Ankush Panghal perform in his debut at the Asian Games?

Ankush Panghal won a gold medal in his debut at the Asian Games, defeating South Korea’s Kim Minesong in a 4-0 decision in the men's 80kg final.

What impact did Ankush Panghal's victory have on Indian boxing at the Asian Games?

Ankush's gold contributed to India's successful boxing campaign, which resulted in three gold and three bronze medals, further affirming India’s dominance in boxing at the Games.

What distinguishes Ankush Panghal's boxing style from other competitors?

Ankush is known for his attacking style, precise punches, and the ability to absorb pressure during matches, as demonstrated in his bout where he maintained a strong guard against his opponent.
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Known in domestic circles for his attacking style, Ankush moved well, threw in precise punches and refused to let the occasion or the opponent affect him. He absorbed some punishment in the first and third rounds when Kim boxed him to the corner and rained a barrage of body punches, but Ankush’s guard remained up. He used his fast hands to inflict damage, and his powerful right did most of the talking as the bout wore on.

India topped the charts in boxing at the Games, followed by Uzbekistan (7 medals; 2 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze) and Kazakhstan (4 medals; 2-0-2).

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shantanu Srivastava

Shantanu Srivastava is an experienced sports journalist who has worked across print and digital media. He covers cricket and Olympic sports.

gold medalindiaasian gamesboxing
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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