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Astros place RHP Spencer Arrighetti on IL with nerve irritation, recall LHP Bryan King from Triple-A

Astros place RHP Spencer Arrighetti on IL with nerve irritation, recall LHP Bryan King from Triple-A

Published on: Jul 26, 2026, 03:47:14 IST
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CHICAGO — The Houston Astros placed right-handed starter Spencer Arrighetti on the 15-day injured list with nerve irritation in his right foot and recalled left-hander Bryan King from Triple-A Sugar Land before Saturday's game against the Chicago White Sox.

Astros place RHP Spencer Arrighetti on IL with nerve irritation, recall LHP Bryan King from Triple-A
Astros place RHP Spencer Arrighetti on IL with nerve irritation, recall LHP Bryan King from Triple-A

Arrighetti left the Astros' 9-5 win over the White Sox on Friday night after he warmed up for the second inning. Arrighetti allowed three runs on two hits and two walks in the first before he was replaced by AJ Blubaugh after a mound discussion with manager Joe Espada and pitching coach Joshua Miller.

The 26-year-old Arrighetti said after the game that he felt pain “on just about every pitch I threw” after hurting the nerve between his third and fourth toe during pregame warmups. He said he never experienced it before.

On Saturday, Espada didn’t have a more precise prognosis for Arrighetti, who is 7-5 with a 4.60 ERA in 17 starts.

“He’s going to fly to Houston,” Espada said. “He’s going to see the doctors, so that’s what’s going to be the next move for him."

King is 2-3 with six saves and 3.40 ERA this season. King had a 2.03 ERA on July 7, but was tagged for eight runs on 10 hits – including five home runs – over a total of five innings in his next four games.

King made one outing in Triple-A and pitching a scoreless inning. Espada said King could be immediately available.

“There's a lot of usage here against these guys and deploying him against some of these lefties ,” Espada said. “So having him around, I think it would be beneficial.

“We’re gonna' need him today and tomorrow, so we’ll throw him in there.”

MLB: /mlb

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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