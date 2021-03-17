IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / Avinash Sable sets fresh national mark in 3000m steeplechase
Avinash Sable. (AFI)
Avinash Sable. (AFI)
others

Avinash Sable sets fresh national mark in 3000m steeplechase

The armyman, who has already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, has improved his national record five times since injury kept him out of the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.
READ FULL STORY
By Avishek Roy, Patiala
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:07 PM IST

Avinash Sable was in his own zone from start to finish, bettering his national record for the fifth time since 2018 by clocking 8:20.20 in the 3,000m steeplechase at the Federation Cup athletics here on Wednesday. The race was a nightmare for the competitors with five runners injured. Prince Raj Mishra (dislocated ankle) and Navin Kumar Dagar (tibia) seemed to have suffered serious damage and were stretchered off and taken to hospital for scans.

While it was mayhem behind him, Sable was cruising through with none even remotely looking like catching him. In 2019, when he clocked 8:21.37 in the final of the World Athletics Championships in Doha, it was the fourth time he had broken his record in a year. Having already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, he crossed that mark of 8:22.00 on Tuesday a second time, showing his class. Sable has steadily improved since injury kept him out of the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

During lockdown, the armyman from Maharashtra was worried after his training came to a halt for a brief period. He had no competitions for more than a year. He even ran a road race in between to stay in competitive shape. Having run in the Indian Grand Prix 3 on March 5 and the Federation Cup, Sable said he is on the right track. All he wants now is to compete in international meets with quality fields to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, the bronze medallist clocked 8:11.52, almost nine minutes faster, which gives an idea of the level of improvement Sable is chasing.

“In India, I do not get a good level of competition and it is difficult to maintain a good pace. So, I came prepared to run my own race and challenge myself to better my timing,” Sable said. “When you are running in a pack, the race is different, you are pushed,” he added.

“I have been preparing at the SAI centre, Bengaluru for six months now and you can see the good results,” said the 26-year-old.

Sable was supposed to train under Belarussian coach Nikolai Snesarev, but the 72-year-old died in his room here earlier this month. His coach from the army, Amrish Kumar, contracted Covid before the Federation Cup and is in quarantine.

“I trained on my own for Fed Cup. I have not decided under whom I will train. I will decide after talking to the federation,” Sable said. “There is still some time to prepare for the Olympics. I’m still not 100%, I can give better performance. But I need to go out and compete with the best runners at least in two-three events before the Olympics. That will help me improve.”

Asked about so many injuries in the race, Sable said he was lucky to train in a SAI facility. “3,000m steeplechase is a difficult race. Some runners have not been able to train well due to the lockdown. They could not get a ground during off-season. Maybe that’s why there were so many injuries.”

Neeraj’s meet mark

Javelin star Neeraj Chopra set a meet record achieving 87.80m in his final attempt. Chopra, who has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, set the national record of 88.07m in the Indian Grand Prix 3.

Shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, seeking to achieve the Olympic qualifying mark of 21.10m, came close with a heave of 20.58m. He had a good sequence of throws - 19.99, 20.20, 20.17, 20.58 and 20.47. He can still make the cut on the basis of his world ranking.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
avinash sable javelin thrower neeraj chopra
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Avinash Sable. (AFI)
Avinash Sable. (AFI)
others

Avinash Sable sets fresh national mark in 3000m steeplechase

By Avishek Roy, Patiala
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:07 PM IST
The armyman, who has already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, has improved his national record five times since injury kept him out of the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhavani Devi: File photo(HT Image)
Bhavani Devi: File photo(HT Image)
others

'Tried to compete in tournaments even with injuries to qualify for Olympics

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:28 PM IST
Bhavani qualified for the Tokyo Games through the Adjusted Official Ranking (AOR) Method. Two individual spots were up for grabs for the Asia and Oceania region based on the World Rankings as of April 5, 2021. She is ranked 45th and occupies one of the two available slots based on the ranking.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tiger Woods smiles in a file photo(AP)
Tiger Woods smiles in a file photo(AP)
others

Tiger Woods returns to Florida to recover from car crash

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:58 AM IST
  • “Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery,” Tiger Woods said in a tweet posted Tuesday night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju(Twitter)
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju(Twitter)
others

13.73 crore released till date for para-sportspersons: Rijiju

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:52 PM IST
Despite sports being a 'state subject' under the Indian Constitution, the union government has been allocating funds scheme-wise since 2016-17, Rijiju said in a written reply.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijender Singh trains. (Media Release)
Vijender Singh trains. (Media Release)
others

My opponent is still a kid, my unbeaten streak will continue: Vijender Singh

PTI, Panaji
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:49 PM IST
  • Vijender and Losan will square off in a super middle-weight (76kg) showdown, dubbed as 'Battle on Ship' on the rooftop deck of the Majestic Pride Casino Ship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev and Indian professional golfer Jeev Milkha Singh(ANI)
Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev and Indian professional golfer Jeev Milkha Singh(ANI)
others

Kapil Dev inducted as PGTI board member

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Dev, who captained India to World Cup glory in 1983, said he would work for the development of golf in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ultimate Kho Kho.
Ultimate Kho Kho.
others

Ultimate Kho Kho set to take giant leap

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:09 PM IST
The traditional Indian sport of Kho Kho enjoys massive popularity across India owing to its easy-to-play rule and high-speed forma
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhavani Devi. (HT Image)
Bhavani Devi. (HT Image)
others

Cut above rest, fencer Bhavani makes Olympics history

By Avishek Roy, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:58 AM IST
Fencer Bhavani Devi on Sunday scripted history by becoming the first fencer from India to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(REUTERS)
Representational image.(REUTERS)
others

Japan mulls 50% cap on Olympics spectators - Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 02:00 PM IST
For large venues the limit for spectators could be set at 20,000, but more people may be allowed if the pandemic situation improves, the Sankei reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in action during testing.(REUTERS)
Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in action during testing.(REUTERS)
others

Mercedes back on top after tough start to testing

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 08:36 AM IST
The Finn had managed only six laps on Friday due to a gearbox problem in the morning, and seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton sent the car backwards into the gravel on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
From Left: G Sathiyan, Manika Batra and A Sharath Kamal(Twitter/Getty)
From Left: G Sathiyan, Manika Batra and A Sharath Kamal(Twitter/Getty)
others

Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan, Manika Batra set for Tokyo Olympics qualifiers

By Rutvick Mehta, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:37 PM IST
  • A world event followed by an Asian event will give a good opportunity for India’s top table tennis players to seal berths for this year’s Games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NADA conducted dope tests during the recent Indian Grand Prix athletic meets in Patiala. (Getty Images)
NADA conducted dope tests during the recent Indian Grand Prix athletic meets in Patiala. (Getty Images)
others

Two Tokyo Olympic probables test positive: NADA chief

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:36 PM IST
  • Two athletes who are part of India’s core group of Olympic probables have failed dope tests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Doping, conceptual illustration.(Getty Images/Science Photo Libra)
Doping, conceptual illustration.(Getty Images/Science Photo Libra)
others

Two Olympic probable athletes fail NADA dope tests at IGP in Patiala

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 04:37 PM IST
It is understood that one of the athletes is a high-profile female quarter-miler, who has won multiple gold medals in the 4x400m relay event and was supposed to be a part of the Tokyo-bound team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Narinder Batra.(File)
File image of Narinder Batra.(File)
others

Seeking re-election as FIH president, Batra files nomination

PTI, Lausanne
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:22 PM IST
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief Batra, who became FIH president in 2016, had revealed his re-election bid in a letter to the FIH Congress on February 18.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijender Singh and Artysh Lopsan (Extreme right)
Vijender Singh and Artysh Lopsan (Extreme right)
others

Vijender Singh buoyant ahead of return to ring

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:21 PM IST
  • The organisers are billing it as a Vegas-style boxing event—Battle on Ship—that for the first time will be live on OTT platform on pay-per-view. Having last fought in November, 2019 in Dubai, Vijender said he was waiting for his return for a long time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP