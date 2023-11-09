Bajrang Punia gets bail in criminal defamation case

Wrestler Bajrang Punia was on Thursday granted bail by a Delhi court in a criminal defamation case filed by coach Naresh Dahiya, who had accused the top wrestler of tarnishing his image with his statement during the protest against federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia(PTI)

During the wrestlers' protest, Bajrang had said that Dahiya did not have any credibility to oppose the agitation since he himself was facing a rape case.

Dahiya had then moved the court, which had summoned Bajrang, who recently suffered defeat at the Asian Games to return without a medal.

"Bajrang had sought exemption from physical appearance and missed the first three hearings. He appeared physically today and the court has granted him bail. The next date for hearing is March 5," advocate Rajesh Kumar Rexwal, who represented Dahiya, told PTI after the proceedings.

Dahiya had contended in the court that he has been acquitted in the rape case and Bajrang's comments brought him bad name.

Wrestlers Bajrang, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik had led a protest against WFI chief, alleging that he had sexually exploited several women wrestlers.

Singh, who is now facing a court case in the matter, has denied all the charges.

