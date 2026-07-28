'Be bold. Be a changemaker': Vita Dani on building UTT, Butterfly's trust, and the Olympics validation

Before Chennaiyin FC lifted their first ISL trophy (2015), club co-owner Vita Dani was already working on table tennis. Few people know that the league that eventually became Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) was actually in development before the ISL came along and pushed it back a few years. Football, not table tennis, was the property that launched first; table tennis was simply the one she started with.

Vita Dani, co-promoter of Ultimate Table Tennis

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

That builder-first instinct has stayed consistent through UTT's evolution, from a CEAT-backed debut season in 2017, through a five-year title deal with Butterfly signed this year, to a Season 7 that now carries an unusual, headline-worthy co-sponsorship: table tennis equipment giant Butterfly alongside ChatGPT, a pairing that puts an AI company's name on an Indian sports league's marquee for what appears to be the first time.

Dani is equally direct about where the league still has ground to cover. Cricket, she readily admits, still commands the largest share of sponsorship money in India, and the number of women building leagues or owning sporting franchises remains small — though she points to UTT's own ownership table, where one of the league's seven franchises is now run by a woman, as evidence the balance is beginning to shift.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The mixed-team format is the subject she's clearly proudest of. Long a UTT staple, it's now set to debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, validation, in her words, of a philosophy the league backed from its very first season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The mixed-team format is the subject she's clearly proudest of. Long a UTT staple, it's now set to debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, validation, in her words, of a philosophy the league backed from its very first season. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

On the sidelines of the seventh edition of UTT, Vita Dani spoke to Hindustan Times on building the league from scratch, what Butterfly and ChatGPT's backing signals about Indian table tennis, and why the mixed-team format's Olympic call-up feels like the clearest validation yet.

Excerpts:

Q) You entered UTT as a builder rather than simply an investor. What convinced you that creating a league would have a bigger impact than just backing athletes or events?

I've always believed that when you build something from the ground up, you create the maximum impact. From the very beginning, we wanted to make a difference to the Indian table tennis ecosystem and to Indian players. I'm glad we've been able to do that. Today, you can see the improvement in our players and the way India is gradually being recognised on the global table tennis map.

Q) You had already entered football with Chennaiyin FC. What made you choose table tennis as your next project? What potential did you see in the sport?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Interestingly, we had actually started working on table tennis before Chennaiyin FC. The ISL came along while we were developing the league, so table tennis got delayed by about a year.

I've always believed India has to become a multi-sport nation. Different sports must coexist and grow together. I'm happy that we've been able to support multiple sports instead of focusing on just one.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Q) UTT partnered with Butterfly this season. What does that association say about the global confidence in Indian table tennis?

I'm proud that we've been able to bring not only Butterfly but also ChatGPT on board. Both are globally recognised brands with tremendous credibility. Their association reflects the confidence they have in our product and in an Indian sporting property. For us, that's a significant milestone in our journey.

Q) Beyond the commercial aspect, how important is a partnership like Butterfly's in strengthening the ecosystem?

In the initial years, we had Indian partners, and every partnership is valuable because every investment helps the sport grow. Cricket still commands the biggest share of sponsorship in India, but it's encouraging to see more brands looking beyond cricket. I hope this is only the beginning and that many more companies choose to invest in other sports.

Q) One of the biggest talking points this season has been the mixed-team format, which has now found a place at the Los Angeles Olympics. Does that feel like validation for UTT's philosophy?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Absolutely. It's a reassurance that we're moving in the right direction. It's gratifying to know that something we've pioneered has had an influence beyond India and contributed to the global conversation around the sport.

Q) Does that encourage UTT to become an innovation hub for the sport going forward?

I don't know whether I'd call it a testing ground, but I strongly believe in innovation and change. We've always believed in starting from within, trying new ideas ourselves and then showing the world what we're capable of.

Q) As a sports entrepreneur, how do you view the landscape in India today?

It's extremely encouraging. Right from the government's leadership to the fans, there's far greater enthusiasm for sport today. We're witnessing a real cultural shift where people are beginning to appreciate sports beyond cricket.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

If India wants to host the 2036 Olympics, this is only the beginning. We need to encourage more children to play, support multiple sports and nurture more athletes so that we have many more champions to cheer for by then.

Q) If a young sports entrepreneur came to you seeking one piece of advice before making their first investment, what would it be?

Be bold. Take tough decisions. Be a changemaker. Don't be afraid to back different sports, innovate and build a great product. Then show the world what India is capable of.

Q) What's the biggest lesson entrepreneurship in sport has taught you?

Patience and perseverance.

Q) India's sports economy has grown rapidly, but there are still very few women building leagues or owning franchises. Why do you think that gap still exists?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

I actually think we're seeing the beginning of a change. In UTT itself, one of our seven franchises already has a woman owner, and more women are entering the sports ecosystem.

When I started my journey with Chennaiyin FC, I had only one woman working alongside me. Today, there are women across production, branding, hospitality and operations. Even Butterfly's leadership includes women. The opportunities are growing, and I would encourage more women to step out of their comfort zones because sport has the power to create meaningful change in society.