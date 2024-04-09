Berríos pitches 6 2/3 shutout innings, Blue Jays beat Mariners 5-2 in home opener

TORONTO — José Berríos pitched 6 2/3 shutout innings, Davis Schneider hit a two-run single and the Toronto Blue Jays won their home opener Monday night, beating the Seattle Mariners 5-2. HT Image

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had two hits and drove in a run as the Blue Jays won before a sellout crowd of 40,069 at their renovated stadium. The lower level of seats and both clubhouses were rebuilt over the offseason.

Berríos allowed four hits, all singles, including three from Seattle’s Ty France. The right-hander walked one and matched a season-high by striking out six.

Blue Jays reliever Yimi Garcia struck out Dominic Canzone to strand France at first base to end the seventh inning.

Garcia got four outs, pitching around J.P. Crawford’s solo home run in the eighth. The homer was Crawford’s second.

Chad Green gave up Cal Raleigh’s solo home run in the ninth but closed out the game. Raleigh’s homer was his first.

Mariners right-hander Luis Castillo lost for the third time in three starts this season, allowing four runs and nine hits in five innings. Castillo’s earned run average rose from 6.75 to 6.89.

The Mariners have lost five of six.

France went 3 for 4 after being activated off the paternity list before the game.

Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk opened the scoring with an RBI single in the second and Schneider’s bases-loaded hit drove in two more in the third.

Home plate umpire CB Bucknor went down in pain after being struck on the face mask by Kirk’s foul tip in the second. Blue Jays trainer Jose Ministral came out to check on Bucknor, who stayed in the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: Seattle placed RHP Cody Bolton on the 15-day injured list because of kidney stones. RHP Collin Snider went on the 15-day IL because of a left knee contusion.

Blue Jays: Manager John Schneider said 1B Joey Votto is hitting off a tee at Toronto’s spring training facility in Florida. Votto has been out since March 17, when he injured his ankle stepping on a bat on the dugout floor.

ROSTER MOVES

Seattle selected the contracts of RHPs Brett de Geus and Tyson Miller from Triple-A Tacoma. Utilityman Samad Taylor was optioned to Triple-A and RHP Ty Adcock was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Mariners RHP George Kirby is scheduled to start Tuesday against Blue Jays RHP Chris Bassitt .

