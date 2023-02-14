NBA's dynamic duo show: Top 5 must-see NBA pairs of 2022-23

The 2022-23 NBA season is shaping up to be one of the best in recent years, with talented duos emerging as the biggest stars on the court. As the All-Star break approaches, it's the perfect time to reflect on the most iconic duos of this season. These pairs have left a lasting impression on the league and fans alike, with their electrifying performances and remarkable teamwork.

New Orleans Powerhouse - Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson

Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans are a powerhouse on the court, and it's all thanks to the return of Zion Williamson and the emergence of Brandon Ingram. These two have the potential to rule the league with their dominant play.

Cleveland Connection - Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland

Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland

The Cleveland Cavaliers are having a strong season, and their dynamic duo, Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, is a major reason why. With Garland's offensive prowess and Mitchell's veteran leadership, they make up one of the best backcourts in the NBA.

Sacramento Sensation - Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox

Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox

The Sacramento Kings are making waves this season with the talented twosome of Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox. The combination of Sabonis' size and Fox's speed is a tough match-up for opponents.

Philadelphia Phenoms - Joel Embiid and James Harden

Joel Embiid and James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers have two MVP contenders in Joel Embiid and James Harden, making them a fearsome duo in the league. With Harden's veteran leadership and Embiid's dominant play, they're looking to make a deep playoff run.

Boston Brights - Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics have a bright future ahead with the young wing duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Both are talented shot creators and are comfortable sharing the ball with their teammates. This duo has already led the Celtics to the NBA Finals, and they're determined to bring the championship home this season.

Most iconic NBA duos of all time

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant

While these duos are making their mark in the 2022-23 season, they still have a long way to go to reach the level of the most iconic duos of all-time. Michael Jordan & Scottie Pippen, and Shaquille O'Neal & Kobe Bryant are two duos that revolutionised the game and won the title three consecutive times. These duos will forever be remembered as legends in NBA history, and the duos of this season have big shoes to fill.

The NBA is a stage where talented twosomes can put their skills on display. And this season, we've witnessed some electrifying duos that are dominating the league.