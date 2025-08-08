BFI election: Opposition gets down to form panel

New Delhi: While former union minister Anurag Thakur’s nomination for the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) elections has been rejected for a second time and the issue is being heard in court, the faction supported by him is getting ready to put up a full panel of candidates against BFI president’s Ajay Singh’s panel. Representational image. (HT Photo)

It was learnt that several BFI members got together on Thursday to discuss the election prospects. The Delhi high court, on a plea by four state units of BFI challenging the validity of the electoral process, has fixed August 18 as the next date of hearing. “We will put up a panel and we are discussing the possibilities,” said Rajesh Bhandari, BFI vice president and Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association (HPBA) president.

As per the election schedule the closing date of nomination is on August 11 (by 2pm). The publication of the final list of contesting candidates is on August 18 and elections are scheduled on August 21.

Though it remains to be seen how the election unfolds, Singh, who is seeking a third term in office, might not have it easy. “It will not be a one-sided election, else the elections should have happened by now. There is a strong dissent about the way things have been handled at BFI. We were waiting for the court order but now that nomination needs to be filed we will take a call,” said another member on the condition of anonymity.

HPBA had sent Thakur’s nomination that was rejected by Fairuz Mohamed, chairperson, BFI interim committee, as it violated statutes of BFI constitution approved by the World Boxing on May 18.

The new constitution has become a bone of contention. According to the plea in Delhi high court, the constitutional amendments have been done without following the mandatory ratification process. BFI, on the other hand, has said that the constitution has been approved by World Boxing and accepted by 30 out of 34 state boxing associations. The election is being held under the new constitution.

It has been learnt that some state units have written to the Sports ministry and Indian Olympic Association to ensure that elections are held as per the 2022 constitution of BFI.

A fact-finding committee of the IOA has recommended that the BFI election should be held in a free, fair and transparent manner and under the “supervision of the IOA or an independent authority nominated by the High Court or the Sports Ministry. The elections must conform to the BFI’s Memorandum (as amended up to 24.06.222 and as per the National Sports Code 2011,” it said in its recommendation to the Sports Ministry, on whose behalf the panel was constituted.