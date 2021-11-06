Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / Bhaker and Foroughi win air pistol mixed team gold in President's Cup
others

Bhaker and Foroughi win air pistol mixed team gold in President's Cup

Bhaker and Foroughi were placed third in qualification with a combined scored of 582/600 to qualify for the first semi-final where they topped the field of four pairs to make it to the final.
File image of Manu Bhaker(Getty Images)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 10:53 AM IST
PTI |

India's woman pistol ace Manu Bhaker and Iran's reigning Olympic champion Javad Foroughi won the 10m air pistol mixed team gold at the inaugural ISSF President's Cup in Wroclaw (Poland).

The Indo-Iranian pair got the better of the French-Russian duo of Mathilde Lamolle and Artem Chernousov 16-8 in the gold medal match on Friday.

Bhaker and Foroughi were placed third in qualification with a combined scored of 582/600 to qualify for the first semi-final where they topped the field of four pairs to make it to the final.

Lamolle and Artem came through by winning the second semi-final.

Among the other Indians in the field, Abhishek Verma paired up with Ukranian Olena Kostevych to finish sixth while the pairing of Saurabh Chaudhary and Swiss Heidi Gerber Diethelm also made it among the top eight semi-finalists to finish seventh.

Yashaswini Deswal, the fourth Indian in the fray and who was paired with Slovakian Juraj Tuzinsky, ended 10th among the 12 teams in the competition.

RELATED STORIES

International mixed teams were formed by the ISSF randomly in accordance with the draw.

In the day's other medal event, China's Lihao Sheng and Romania's Laura-Georgeta Ilie won the 10m air rifle mixed team competition.

The inaugural ISSF President's Cup is a rechristened version of the World Cup Finals, where the year's top 12 athletes according to world ranking are invited to determine the best individual athletes of the year in their respective Olympic events.

Individual winners will be awarded The Golden Target along with prize money. Cash awards will also be awarded to all athletes in the individual competitions.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manu bhaker
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

With silver, Shivani Pawar becomes part of India’s wrestling elite

Arundhati seeks trial against Olympic bronze medallist Borgohain 

Gritty Akash ends with bronze at World Boxing Championships

Honoured to be awarded Khel Ratna: Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP