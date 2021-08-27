Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / Bhavinaben Patel enters quarterfinals of Paralympics TT, becomes first player to do so
others

Bhavinaben Patel enters quarterfinals of Paralympics TT, becomes first player to do so

Athletes in Class 4 category have fair sitting balance and fully functional arms and hands. Their impairment may be due to a lower spinal-cord lesion or cerebral palsy.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 11:01 AM IST
File image of Table Tennis.(Getty)

Bhavinaben Patel on Friday became the first Indian table tennis player to enter the Paralympic quarterfinals with a dominating win over Joyce de Oliveira of Brazil in the women's singles Class 4 event at the Tokyo Games here.

The 34-year-old Indian beat her Brazillian opponent 12-10 13-11, 11-6 in a Round of 16 contest that lasted 23 minutes.

She will meet Borislava Peric Rankovic of Serbia in the quarterfinals later in the day.

Athletes in Class 4 category have fair sitting balance and fully functional arms and hands. Their impairment may be due to a lower spinal-cord lesion or cerebral palsy.

"My strategy was to play more towards the body of my opponent and that was what my coach told me. I executed my plans," Patel said after the match.

"My next opponent is world number two, so I have to really focus on my game and hope to win the match."

Earlier, the Indian had entered the Round of 16 after winning one match and losing the other group game.

RELATED STORIES

She is the only Indian left in the fray in the table tennis competition after compatriot Sonalben Manubhai Patel lost both her group matches on Thursday to bow out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo paralympic games tokyo paralympics
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Don't use my name to further propaganda and dirty agenda: Neeraj

Sporjo secures $2mn in Pre Series A funding and joins hands with Leander Paes

Paddler Bhavinaben advances to round of 16

Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya to miss World Championship
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP