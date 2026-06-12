Rabat , It was a tale of contrasting nines for Gaganjeet Bhullar who produced a three-under 70 in the opening round of the USD 2 million International Series Morocco presented by Visit Morocco.

Bhullar rides a roller-coaster to be inside top-20 in Morocco

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After looking set for a low number with four birdies in five holes of the latter half of the front nine for a four-under 32, he gave away three bogeys on the back nine for a 38.

The four-time IGPL winner, Bhullar, who is also the most successful Indian player in Asian Tour history with 11 wins, is now Tied-18th.

He is the best among the 10 Indians playing this week at the par-73 Red Course of Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat,.

Bhullar trails the Thai star Pavit Tangkamolprasert, the runner-up at the International Series Japan earlier this year, who shot 8-under 65.

Pavit was two ahead of Travis Smyth , who was the winner in Japan. Smyth was tied for second position alongside Korean Younghan Song, who was bogey-free in his 67.

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{{^usCountry}} While Bhullar was T-18, the next best Indians were Karandeep Kochhar, Shaurya Bhattacharya, SSP Chawrasia and Ajeetesh Sandhu, all of whom shot 1-under 72 each to be T-40. Anirban Lahiri, the only Indian on the LIV League, carded even par 73 and was T-60. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Bhullar was T-18, the next best Indians were Karandeep Kochhar, Shaurya Bhattacharya, SSP Chawrasia and Ajeetesh Sandhu, all of whom shot 1-under 72 each to be T-40. Anirban Lahiri, the only Indian on the LIV League, carded even par 73 and was T-60. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rashid Khan was T-108, Shubham Jaglan was T-123, Aryan Roopa Anand was T-152 and Udayan Mane was T-155 and all off them will need very low second rounds to have a chance to stay on for the weekend. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rashid Khan was T-108, Shubham Jaglan was T-123, Aryan Roopa Anand was T-152 and Udayan Mane was T-155 and all off them will need very low second rounds to have a chance to stay on for the weekend. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bhullar, whose last Asian Tour win came in the second half of 2023 in his favourite country, Indonesia, has played only three World Ranking events with T-26 in Singapore as his best. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhullar, whose last Asian Tour win came in the second half of 2023 in his favourite country, Indonesia, has played only three World Ranking events with T-26 in Singapore as his best. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He was T-27 at the AM Green IGPL Bharath Classic last week in Morocco, but at the Mazagan Beach Golf Resort. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was T-27 at the AM Green IGPL Bharath Classic last week in Morocco, but at the Mazagan Beach Golf Resort. {{/usCountry}}

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Bhullar opened with four pars before finding his first birdie.

He parred the sixth and then had a hat-trick of birdies to turn in 4-under. On the back yet another gain on the 12th hole saw him rise to 5-under.

Then came the downturn as he dropped shots on the 13th, 15th and the 17th. He closed with a consolation birdie to card 70.

Kochhar rode a roller-coaster. He bogeyed his first three holes before finding his first par.

Then he had a superb run of four birdies in four holes and parred the ninth to be one-under at the turn.

On the back nine, he bogeyed the 10th and birdied the 17th to stay at one-under for the day.

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Pavit started on the back nine of the course and made four birdies before the turn. He then made five pars on the trot, before scripting a superb finish of four straight birdies.

Smyth, who has won twice this year at The International Series Japan and on the PGA Tour of Australasia, has also played a couple of events on LIV Golf standing in for an injured Paul Casey in Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC.

Among the various LIV Golf stars in the field, Bubba Watson shot a four-under 69, while Korea Golf Club's Doyeob Mun was tied 18th with a 70. Sergio Garcia had a rough day with 74.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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