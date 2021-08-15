Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / Brad Binder wins in Austria after tyre gamble pays off
others

Brad Binder wins in Austria after tyre gamble pays off

South African Brad Binder delivered a sensational home Austrian Grand Prix win for his KTM team on Sunday after a late, crazy gamble to stick to slick tyres on a wet and slippery track paid off.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Brad Binder of South Africa and Red Bull Factory Racing heads down a straight during the MotoGP of Austria. (Getty )

As the rain came down and the top five riders peeled into the pits at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring to switch to bikes shod with wet tyres, sixth-placed Binder stayed out and hung on in the downpour for three wild laps.

As the rain came down and the top five riders peeled into the pits at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring to switch to bikes shod with wet tyres, sixth-placed Binder stayed out and hung on in the downpour for three wild laps.

Ducati's Italian factory rider Francesco Bagnaia, who had led for much of the race and was one of the frontrunners who pitted, roared back through the field to take second place but was a full 9.991 seconds behind.

Spanish pole-sitter Jorge Martin, on the Pramac Ducati, finished third.

