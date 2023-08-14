Bloodline and Roman Reigns not to feature on this week’s SmackDown: Report

WWE superstar Jey Uso shockingly announced his departure from the wrestling promotion during last week’s episode of SmackDown. The decision came just days after he had to concede a defeat at the hands of Roman Reigns in an undisputed WWE universal championship fight at the SummerSlam. It is now being widely reported that, in all likelihood, The Bloodline story will not advance on this week’s segment of SmackDown. It is understood that neither Solo Sikoa nor Jimmy Uso are booked for the event. The Tribal Chief, on the other hand, was never advertised for the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Moreover, Reigns’ undisclosed injury makes his availability a bit more tricky.

Roman Reigns(AP)

Following his shocking SummerSlam intervention, Jimmy Uso explained his decision in SmackDown’s main event. Jimmy’s unexpected explanation, however, hardly did enough to pacify Jey who attacked his real-life brother with a superkick. "I am outta The Bloodline, I am outta SmackDown, I am outta WWE,” Jey announced, shouting at the camera.

It was later understood that WWE removed Jey Uso from its official roster. According to multiple reports, Jey’s profile has been moved to the alumni section of former WWE wrestlers. While there is no official word yet on his future, Jey has, so far, done an impressive job in his illustrious WWE career. He has till now won the WWE Tag Team Championships on two occasions, WWE Raw Tag Team Championship once and five WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships as well.

WWE introduced an unexpected twist to The Bloodline story by plotting Jimmy Uso against his brother Jey at the SummerSlam. The Bloodline saga has been one of the most enthralling storylines in WWE history in recent times. Though, the cabal currently looks a bit disorganised after Jimmy’s intervention and Jey’s unexpected departure.

“We are just figuring this stuff out. We haven’t even hit our stride yet. If you want to take the arrogant approach, I’m sure Paul Levesque will tell you all the box office records that have been smashed. Every Friday night when we show up at SmackDown, we’re always told, ‘this is the largest gate of this and the largest gate of that.’ ‘This is the largest premium live event.’ ‘This is the largest WrestleMania,’” Roman Reigns’ manager Paul Heyman had said at the post-SummerSlam press conference.

In absence of The Bloodline, Edge and Rey Mysterio will reportedly headline the next episode of SmackDown. While Edge is expected to compete in front of his home fans, Rey will be celebrating his United States Championship triumph by coming out on the Grayson Waller Effect show.

