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Bogey-free Kochhar bags year's third Top-10 in IGPL Bharath Classic

Bogey-free Kochhar bags year's third Top-10 in IGPL Bharath Classic

Published on: Jun 08, 2026 12:18 pm IST
PTI |
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El Jadida , Karandeep Kochhar fired a bogey-free four-under 68 on the final day to register his third Top-10 finish of the season, ending tied 9th at the USD 500,000 Am Green IGPL Bharath Classic here.

Bogey-free Kochhar bags year's third Top-10 in IGPL Bharath Classic

The lanky Chandigarh golfer has now risen to 12th on the Asian Tour Order of Merit.

Kochhar, who had rounds of 66-73-70-68 totalled 11-under while Sweden's Charlie Lindh signed off 18-under for a comprehensive title win.

Lindh was second in his last outing at the Kolon Korea Open and this week he produced a very consistent performance, that saw him rise to third on the Order of Merit. Lindh closed his win in a commanding manner, landing an eagle on the 18th for a four-shot win.

The tournament was co-sanctioned by the Indian Golf Premier League and the Asian Tour.

Kochhar birdied the third, 10th, 11th and the 14th hole.

Among other Indian IGPL players, Gaganjeet Bhullar and Yashas Chandra were the next best at tied 27th at six-under. Bhullar had five birdies against one bogey, while Yashas was bogey-free in his 68.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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