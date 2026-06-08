El Jadida , Karandeep Kochhar fired a bogey-free four-under 68 on the final day to register his third Top-10 finish of the season, ending tied 9th at the USD 500,000 Am Green IGPL Bharath Classic here.

Bogey-free Kochhar bags year's third Top-10 in IGPL Bharath Classic

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The lanky Chandigarh golfer has now risen to 12th on the Asian Tour Order of Merit.

Kochhar, who had rounds of 66-73-70-68 totalled 11-under while Sweden's Charlie Lindh signed off 18-under for a comprehensive title win.

Lindh was second in his last outing at the Kolon Korea Open and this week he produced a very consistent performance, that saw him rise to third on the Order of Merit. Lindh closed his win in a commanding manner, landing an eagle on the 18th for a four-shot win.

The tournament was co-sanctioned by the Indian Golf Premier League and the Asian Tour.

Kochhar birdied the third, 10th, 11th and the 14th hole.

Among other Indian IGPL players, Gaganjeet Bhullar and Yashas Chandra were the next best at tied 27th at six-under. Bhullar had five birdies against one bogey, while Yashas was bogey-free in his 68.

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{{^usCountry}} Rashid Khan, with a final round of 71 and a total of three-under was tied 41st as were Kartik Singh and Sachin Baisoya , whose final round had two eagles on the par-five third and seventh holes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rashid Khan, with a final round of 71 and a total of three-under was tied 41st as were Kartik Singh and Sachin Baisoya , whose final round had two eagles on the par-five third and seventh holes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Winner of IGPL Dubai, Kochhar had an outstanding week in terms of hitting as he found a lot of fairways and greens in regulation. However, the putter could have been better as he needed 28 or more putts on each of the four days, including 34 on the second day when he shot 73. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Winner of IGPL Dubai, Kochhar had an outstanding week in terms of hitting as he found a lot of fairways and greens in regulation. However, the putter could have been better as he needed 28 or more putts on each of the four days, including 34 on the second day when he shot 73. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kochhar is now looking forward to the USD two million International Series Morocco, as he continues his search for a maiden Asian Tour win. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kochhar is now looking forward to the USD two million International Series Morocco, as he continues his search for a maiden Asian Tour win. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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