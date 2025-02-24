Borthwick defiant after uninspired England edge Scotland

England coach Steve Borthwick defended his side's tactics after they just did enough to regain the Calcutta Cup with a 16-15 win over Scotland that kept them in the hunt for the Six Nations title. HT Image

Boos rang out at Twickenham when England scrum-half Alex Mitchell launched yet another box kick into the air early in Saturday's second half.

It was a sign of the home fans' frustration with England's kick-dominated approach.

Scotland, far more threatening with ball in hand, outscored England three tries to one, albeit none were converted.

And England 2003 World Cup winner Will Greenwood, in his Telegraph column, said of Borthwick's men: "They simply play no rugby...The try tally was a damning indictment of the attacking capabilities of this England side."

But Borthwick hailed his team's resilience following their first Calcutta Cup victory since 2020.

"It's not necessarily how we wish to play, but there are two teams out there and we found a way to win," he said.

"I know often in terms of the commentary everyone talks about one team , but we respect there were two teams on the pitch."

Former England captain Borthwick added: "I've been very clear that I want the team to play with ball in hand, to attack with it, to be brave and aggressive, but there is another team trying to stop you and they are pretty good at it.

"That was a completely different game to one that we played in most recent times, it was a real tactical arm-wrestle in the middle of the pitch.

"Ultimately Scotland are strong in defence, strong at the breakdown and take the game to this kicking game." - 'Makings of a really good team -

Borthwick, a former lock, insisted: "You've got to be very good and very judicious about when you run the ball and I thought the players did it well. I'm pleased the team found a way to adapt and found a way to win."

Scotland ran riot in the early stages but fine defence by England, who made 206 tackles in the game, helped them to a second one-point win in a row this Six Nations following a 26-25 defeat of France that ended a run of seven straight losses to top-tier opposition.

"I'd point out how hard the team run for each other, which is definitely something that's developed," said Borthwick, whose side will be expected to produce a far more emphatic display when they resume their championship campaign against Italy, thrashed 73-24 by France in Rome on Sunday, at Twickenham on March 9.

"I'm a believer that you get back what you put in. I'm a believer that if you keep trying to do the right things, if you keep working hard, you will get rewarded.

"It's the way I was brought up, it's the way I believe in. So that's what we will continue to do. There's the making here of a really good team."

Back row forwards Tom Curry and Tom Willis suffered a dead leg and concussion respectively against Scotland, while full-back George Furbank yet to feature in this Six Nations is unlikely to play any part at all in the tournament because of a broken arm.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.