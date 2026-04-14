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Bournemouth coach Andoni Iraola leaving at the end of the season

Successful Bournemouth coach Andoni Iraola leaving at the end of the season

Updated on: Apr 14, 2026 09:25 pm IST
PTI |
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Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola is leaving the Premier League club at the end of the season after failing to agree on a new contract.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola is leaving the Premier League club at the end of the season(AFP)

"I feel this is the right moment for me to step away, but I will always carry fantastic memories of this club," Iraola said in a statement on the club website on Tuesday. "I am proud of what we have achieved together."

The Spanish coach, who previously enjoyed success with Rayo Vallecano including promotion to La Liga in 2021, took over at Bournemouth in 2023. He improved the Cherries three places in the table to 12th and received a new contract to 2026. They were then ninth with a club-record points total last season. They are currently 11th and in the race for European competition - only three points behind sixth-placed Chelsea.

Bournemouth enjoyed a memorable 2-1 win at league leader Arsenal on Saturday.

Fitness coach Pablo de la Torre is also leaving at the end of the season. (AP) DDV

 
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