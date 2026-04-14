Bournemouth coach Andoni Iraola leaving at the end of the season

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola is leaving the Premier League club at the end of the season after failing to agree on a new contract.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola is leaving the Premier League club at the end of the season(AFP)

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"I feel this is the right moment for me to step away, but I will always carry fantastic memories of this club," Iraola said in a statement on the club website on Tuesday. "I am proud of what we have achieved together."

The Spanish coach, who previously enjoyed success with Rayo Vallecano including promotion to La Liga in 2021, took over at Bournemouth in 2023. He improved the Cherries three places in the table to 12th and received a new contract to 2026. They were then ninth with a club-record points total last season. They are currently 11th and in the race for European competition - only three points behind sixth-placed Chelsea.

Bournemouth enjoyed a memorable 2-1 win at league leader Arsenal on Saturday.

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{{^usCountry}} The 43-year-old Andoni has, through 108 games, been the most successful Cherries manager in the Premier League, with the highest winning percentage and points per game. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 43-year-old Andoni has, through 108 games, been the most successful Cherries manager in the Premier League, with the highest winning percentage and points per game. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Andoni has been instrumental in shaping the direction of this football club," club chairman Bill Foley said. "He brought intensity, innovation, and a clear philosophy that elevated AFC Bournemouth both on and off the pitch. We are incredibly thankful for his leadership and will always have great memories of our time working together, as well as the things we accomplished." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Andoni has been instrumental in shaping the direction of this football club," club chairman Bill Foley said. "He brought intensity, innovation, and a clear philosophy that elevated AFC Bournemouth both on and off the pitch. We are incredibly thankful for his leadership and will always have great memories of our time working together, as well as the things we accomplished." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tiago Pinto, Bournemouth's sporting director, also praised the former Athletic Bilbao right back's impact. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tiago Pinto, Bournemouth's sporting director, also praised the former Athletic Bilbao right back's impact. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Andoni is someone I have a lot of admiration for, both as a head coach and as a person. His attention to detail, tactical intelligence and ability to bring the best out of players is something we have seen every day," Pinto said. "We of course respect his decision and thank him for everything he has done for this football club over the last three years." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Andoni is someone I have a lot of admiration for, both as a head coach and as a person. His attention to detail, tactical intelligence and ability to bring the best out of players is something we have seen every day," Pinto said. "We of course respect his decision and thank him for everything he has done for this football club over the last three years." {{/usCountry}}

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Fitness coach Pablo de la Torre is also leaving at the end of the season. (AP) DDV

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