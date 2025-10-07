MILWAUKEE Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn each belted a three-run homer to rally the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday night for a 2-0 lead in the National League Division Series between Central Division rivals. Brewers blast 3 homers to take 2-0 NLDS lead over Cubs

Chourio, who was questionable after leaving the first game with a hamstring issue, put the Brewers in front 7-3 with a two-out shot to center off Daniel Palencia in the fourth. Caleb Durbin, who was hit by a pitch an NL-high 24 times during the regular season, was plunked with one out and Joey Ortiz singled with two outs.

William Contreras put the Brewers up 4-3 with a two-out solo homer in the third off starter Shota Imanaga.

Hard-throwing rookie Jacob Misiorowski, who made the All-Star team after just five major league starts, but slumped badly in the second half, got the win with three innings of scoreless relief. He allowed one hit and walked two, striking out four of the 12 batters he faced.

The teams traded three-run homers in the first inning.

Nico Hoerner singled with one out in the top half and Kyle Tucker walked. Seiya Suzuki then crushed a 1-1 pitch from spot starter Aaron Ashby 440 feet to left to make it 3-0.

The Brewers answered in the bottom half, all after two outs. Contreras and Christian Yelich had back-to-back singles and Vaughn sent a 3-2 pitch over the wall in left for his first homer since Aug. 15.

Game three of the best-of-five series is scheduled for Wednesday in Chicago.

Milwaukee, which won the NLDS opener 9-3, finished five games ahead of the Cubs in the division with a franchise-record 97 victories. The Brewers have the No. 1 overall seed and homefield advantage for the entire postseason.

The Brewers are in the playoffs for the seventh time in eight seasons, but have not won a playoff series since the NLCS in 2018.

Jim Hoehn, Field Level Media

