Brij Bhushan has destroyed wrestling in UP: Bajrang Punia

Responding to former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's recent remark that "medals can be bought for ₹15," Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia on Wednesday accused Singh of decimating wrestling in his native Uttar Pradesh.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia addresses the press during ongoing protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar(PTI)

Singh, in an interview to a local channel, had taken a dig at the wrestlers' decision to return their medals and honours if they don't get justice. "I heard they want to return their medals. Medals can be bought for ₹15," he had said.

"It's a shame for someone associated with sports to say that," Bajrang said, playing the clip on his mobile. "What does he know of winning medals? What has he done for wrestling in UP? There was a time when UP produced so many good wrestlers but now you hardly find a UP wrestler in the national team. Brij Bhushan has finished off wrestling in his home state and he has the cheek to mock us over our medals," the 29-year-old said.

"Whatever medals I have won in India, I am willing to return them. My international medals were not given to me by the Indian government, so I'll keep those. I am also ready to return Arjuna and Khel Ratna honours if we don't get justice," he added.

The multiple World Championships medallist also stated that the wrestlers are in touch with their international counterparts and may soon receive a groundswell of support from the larger sporting community.

"We are in the process of preparing a list. I have at least 10-12 names in mind. Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat are in touch with female wrestlers. Very soon you'll see international support pouring in," he said.

"A lot of international wrestlers have reached out to us already. Once the list is compiled, we will approach more sportspersons and ask them to support us on social media."

With their 15-day deadline to the government ending on May 21, the wrestlers will decide the course of their agitation after a khap panchayat. The gathering will be held in Meham Chaubisi in Rohtak district on Sunday, the last day of the ultimatum.

The sit-in completed 25 days on Wednesday and the protesters walked to city's Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in the evening, their third march in as many days.

