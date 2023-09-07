Buddh track gets finishing touches for inaugural Indian MotoGP

“30% of the tickets have been sold. The cheapest (Rs.800) and the most expensive tickets (Rs.1,80,000) have all been sold out. We are expecting one lakh people to attend the race,” says Srivastava. A ticket will be valid for all three days of the event.

More than 400 domestic marshalls will be provided by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), governing body of motorsport in India, in addition to around 20 marshalls coming from abroad. “FMSCI is organising the training of the marshalls after handpicking them. FMSCI will also assist with race control, providing them the Clerk of the Course as well as the chief medical officer,” says Mayank Aggarwal, FSS manager for coordination with FMSCI, who has marshalled at 25 F1 races including the three F1 Indian GPs from 2011 to 2013.

While Type C, air fence, tech-pro and foam barriers – used in MotoGP – and tyres – supplied by Michelin – have already reached the circuit; the motorbikes and rest of the equipment will come in on September 19. “There will be a truck convoy which the authorities will assist us in bringing to the circuit,” says Srivastava.

Large sections outside the track have also been laid with anti-skid paint while a couple of sections on the back straight that had bumps have been resurfaced. Grass work that skirted the entire circuit has been concretised and painted with anti-skid paint which is approved by both FIA and FIM. “In case a rider goes off track, he does not spin and can rejoin the track,” says Murishwar.

The track will have 14 corners, two less than in F1, and will be 4.9km long, 200m less than in F1. This is because the bikes will take a straighter line at Turn 5 instead of the ‘D’ (Turn 6 and 7) in F1 and inner parabola (Turn 9 and 10) instead of the outer that was used in F1. MotoGP’s unique long lap penalty, introduced in 2019 for riders exceeding track limits during races, will be applicable at Turn 3.

“The track changes are for the safety of the riders. We have introduced the changes as per the guidelines of FIM (international motorcycling federation) and FIA (international automobile federation). If anyone crashes, they will first head to the gravel trap, ensuring their safety,” says Rajiv Murishwar, business head of BIC.

The biggest changes the track that hosted three F1 races (2011-13) needed was to make it suitable for motorcycle racing. While the track was made for both two- and four-wheeler racing, changes needed to be made depending on the category of racing. Formula 1 cars need more run-off areas whereas motorbike racing requires more gravel which reduces speed in case of crashes. Hence, where there were run-off areas at hard braking points, like at Turn 1 and 4, more gravel traps have been introduced. All the grass on the fringes of the track, normal in Formula 1, has gone with gravel laid.

“All the necessary approvals, clearances, changes that needed to made, have been done. The track is ready to host the race,” says Pushkar Nath Srivastava, COO of Fairstreet Sports (FSS), promoters of the September 22-24 race.

The fresh asphalt on the parabola gleams in the light of the evening sun. There’s a distinct smell of freshness also due to the new coat of anti-skid paint. Gravel has replaced the grass that once skirted the edges of the track. The jewel in the crown of Indian motorsport, the Buddh International Circuit (BIC), is prepped to host a grand prix once again, this time the inaugural Indian edition of MotoGP, with the final ‘diamond cut’ being given to the 5km circuit.

PREMIUM The Buddh International Circuit (BIC) is prepped to host a grand prix once again, this time the inaugural Indian edition of MotoGP(HT photo)

