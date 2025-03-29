Capuozzo stars as reinforced Toulouse pulverise Pau

Ange Capuozzo returned from international duty to score a hat-trick of tries as Toulouse reasserted their grip on the Top 14 by crushing Pau 55-10 on Saturday. HT Image

A week after losing at second-place Bordeaux-Begles, Toulouse collected a bonus point to move six points clear. Bordeaux-Begles visit struggling Racing 92 on Sunday.

"It's cool to be able to get back on track before the season's final sprint," said Capuozzo.

Toulouse coach Ugo Mola was able to make 11 changes to his starting 15 from the loss in Bordeaux, but he was still without star scrum half Antoine Dupont, out for the season after knee surgery for an injury he suffered in the Six Nations, and fly-half Romain Ntamack.

Toulouse took a while to settle against a frantic Pau team who grabbed the lead with a second-minute penalty.

Points began to flow after the dazzling Italian back Capuozzo ran 50 metres to score his first try in the 24th minute.

Capuozzo, playing on the wing, added a second three minutes later. Fly half Juan Cruz Mallia also scored before half time.

"We had a mixed first 20 minutes, but what helped us enormously was that we scored on the few occasions when we were on top in the first half. That meant we were less worried at half-time," said Capuozzo.

"It's a good thing we've got these counter-attacks where we score, because the scenario could have been different at the break."

After 49 minutes, Capuozzo broke more tackles to complete his hat-trick and was immediately replaced. He returned 15 minutes later to replace Paul Graou at scrum half. By then Mallia had scored his second.

Centre Pita Ahki scored the fifth touchdown but then gave away a penalty try.

Replacement front-row forwards Thomas Lacombre and Joel Merkler responded with late tries to complete the rout. Thomas Ramos, the top scorer in the Six Nations as France won the title, converted five of the tries.

Toulouse switch to defending their European title next Sunday when they host English club Sale in the Champions Cup.

"It's a good omen, we've won, we've got a bonus win and it means we can look forward to the next week with a slightly lighter mind, because we've done our job in the Top 14," said Capuozzo.

