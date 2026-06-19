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Carlsen loses four games in a row

The world No.1, representing WR Chess, lost his fourth game in a row on Friday. Chinese team Dragon Chilling team won the Fide World Teams Rapid gold

Published on: Jun 19, 2026 08:43 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
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Magnus Carlsen had one of the worst-ever runs of his career, suffering an astonishing fourth loss in a row on the final day of the Fide World Teams Rapid Championship on Friday.

Norwegian chess Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen. (AFP)

The five-time world champion and world No.1 who is part of team WR Chess, and had lost to Arjun Erigaisi and Shant Sargsyan on Thursday, was in for two more losses on Friday in Rounds 9 and 10 — against World Championship challenger Javokhir Sindarov and Aydin Suleymanli, a 21-year-old from Azerbaijan rated 2556.

Against Sindarov, Carlsen’s decision to sacrifice his Queen backfired and he ended up losing. He sat out the next two rounds. Carlsen has dropped close to 30 rating points and is dangerously close to dropping below 2800 in rapid.

It came down to a three-way tie for first place between Hexamind, Dragon Chilling and Team MGD1, with the Sonneborn-Berger tiebreak deciding the medals.

The Dragon Chilling team comprising former world champion Ding Liren, Yu Yangyi, Wei Yi, Lu Shanglei, Bai Jinshi, Ju Wenjun, Lei Tingjie, Wang Zihao and Xie XiaoYang took the gold.

 
magnus carlsen
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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