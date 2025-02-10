Cavaliers ready to debut new piece vs. Timberwolves

After adding De'Andre Hunter at the trade deadline, the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers host the surging Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. HT Image

Overshadowed by the jaw-dropping Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks, the Cavaliers still made a significant deal by sending regulars Caris LeVert and Georges Niang to the Hawks in exchange for Hunter.

Hunter was averaging a career-high 19.0 points per game and shooting a career-best 39.3 percent from 3-point range. Hunter is expected to make his Cavs debut Monday.

The goal for the Cavaliers now is to blend Hunter's talents into a core group that has built a 42-10 record to lead the East by 5 1/2 games over the defending champion Boston Celtics.

"These are hard things to do," Cavaliers president Koby Altman said about in-season roster adjustments. "Even though the regular-season record is what it is, we're thinking past April and we're thinking how do we continue to progress? How do we win rounds of the playoffs? How do we ultimately set ourselves up for a championship?"

Donovan Mitchell has averaged a team-best 24.0 points for the Cavs and Darius Garland is shooting 43.4 percent from deep, seventh in the NBA.

The Cavs rank second in the NBA in points per game and shooting percentage .

Minnesota, sixth in the West and winners of eight of their last 10, made no deals at the trade deadline. The big concern now is a slew of injuries that have made an impact the starting lineup.

Star guard Anthony Edwards missed Saturday's win over Portland with a sore hip. Mike Conley has been out with a finger sprain and Julius Randle will miss at least another week with an adductor strain. A key contributor off the bench, Donte DiVincenzo, has been out with a toe injury.

On Saturday, the Wolves trailed 60-47 at halftime to the Trail Blazers before rallying for a 114-98 victory by outscoring the Blazers 38-14 in the fourth quarter. Jaden McDaniels had a career-high 30 points in the victory, while Naz Reid added 23.

"Proud of the guys. One of my favorite wins of the year, no doubt about it," Minnesota coach Chris Finch said. "Everybody played well, came in and fought. Even when we couldn't score and things weren't going our way, I loved the team's spirit."

Minnesota's defense ranks fourth in the NBA allowing 108.0 points per game, but offensively the Wolves have struggled. They are committing 14.5 turnovers per game, while their 46.4 shooting percentage is in the middle of the pack.

Cleveland has won six of its last seven games after Mitchell scored 33 points as the Cavs rallied to top the Washington Wizards 134-124 on Friday.

"We went through some stuff and we're all kind of tired," Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson said, referring to the trade deadline. "I told them in the locker room, a lot of teams lose this game. We got a heck of a team."

Cleveland knocked off the Wolves 124-117 at Minneapolis on Jan. 18 behind 36 points from Mitchell.

