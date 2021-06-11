Cesaro calls himself 'pound-for-pound the strongest wrestler in WWE', gives reasons

One of the biggest ‘gimmick’ matches in the history of WWE is the ‘Hell in a Cell’ match. The popularity of the match has propelled WWE to make it one of the main PPVs of the year. The brutal structure has had history surrounded with legends like Undertaker, Mick Foley, Triple H, Kane and John Cena, who have been involved in memorable matches inside the structure.

One wrestler who every fan wants to see wrestle inside 'Hell in a Cell' is Cesaro. The Swiss Superman has mesmerized the audience with his wrestling skills for more than a decade and they would like to see him face a worthy opponent inside the 'Cell'. He is currently involved in a feud with Seth Rollins, so could he be his opponent at the 'Hell in a Cell' PPV?

"I would love to fight Seth Rollins inside the cage but at this point, I just fight him anywhere. I just hope it’s happening at Hell in a Cell," Cesaro responded to a question posed by Hindustan Times.

Cesaro is generally talked about as pound-for-pound the strongest wrestler in WWE. There are several superstars like Mark Henry or Big Show that have lauded his strength inside the ring. And Cesaro also believes he is the strongest when it comes to showing his strength inside the squared circle.

"There are probably people that can bench-press more or lift more but when it comes to in-ring, I can do a lot. If it's 100% factual, I don’t know. But I can do any of my moves to anybody in the WWE and that’s what’s important. I say, yes it's true."

Cesaro is also a big fan of football and with the upcoming Euro 2020, he is going to keenly follow the tournament. Cesaro is supporting his home country of Switzerland and would be pinning his hopes on Xherdan Shaqiri, Granit Zhaka, and Breel Embolo to produce the goods for his country.

Cesaro supporting Switzerland at Euro 2020.

