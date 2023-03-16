Chicago Bulls to lock horns with Sacramento Kings with playoff position in mind

Chicago Bulls are set to host Sacramento Kings in the United Center on Wednesday night. The Bulls have won their last two games and are keen to extend their winning streak to three. On the other hand, the Kings come into this game after a 133-124 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, ending their three-game winning streak.

Despite having De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter and Domantas Sabonis, who scored 35, 28, and 23 points respectively in their last game, the Kings were unable to contain the Bucks. However, they will be looking to start afresh on the road trip with a victory against the Bulls.

The Kings will be missing the services of Trey Lyles, who will serve a one-game suspension following an altercation with Brook Lopez during their game against the Bucks. The Kings are currently third in the Western Conference, trailing conference-leading Denver by 5 1/2 games.

The Bulls, on the other hand, are in the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference, which would be the final play-in berth for the postseason. The team has a half-game lead over the Washington Wizards. The Bulls have won their last two games on the road against Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets.

Chicago's defense has been impressive, holding opponents to less than 112.4 points per contest, ranking in the top 10 of the league in scoring defense. Meanwhile, Sacramento boasts the NBA's top offense, averaging 121.3 points per game. The Kings' defense, however, is third-to-last in scoring defense at 118.6 allowed per contest.

Chicago's Patrick Beverley has been a key player since joining the team after the All-Star break. He has brought energy, heart, toughness, and has been vocal on the court. Beverley's performance in the fourth quarter against the Rockets helped rally the Bulls to victory.

The game between the Bulls and Kings promises to be an exciting encounter, with both teams looking to improve their playoff chances.

