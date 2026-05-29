...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Chinnappa, 3 other Indians in top 10 at AM Green IGPL Morocco Rising Stars

Chinnappa, 3 other Indians in top 10 at AM Green IGPL Morocco Rising Stars

Published on: May 29, 2026 03:10 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

El Jadida , Indian golfer Trishul Chinnappa staged a great recovery on his second nine with five birdies in last six holes, to move into the top 10 after the first round of the USD 160,000 AM Green IGPL Morocco Rising Stars 2026.

Chinnappa, 3 other Indians in top 10 at AM Green IGPL Morocco Rising Stars

He was tied eighth with three other Indians, Sudhir Sharma, Raghav Chugh and Syed Saqib Ahmed. They were three shots behind the leader Hoho Yue of Hong Kong, who shot 6-under 66.

Like Chinnappa, Saqib also had a fine second nine with three birdies, while Sharma, who started the round in the very last group of the day, had an eagle on his first nine.

Chugh, who teed off in the second group in the morning, had five birdies against two bogeys.

The event, being played at the stunning Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort, is co-sanctioned with the AM Green Indian Golf Premier League .

The four Indians, all prominent players on the AM Green IGPL Tour, are still searching for their maiden success on the AM Green IGPL and the ADT Tours.

Saqib had a great back nine with three birdies and no bogeys, after one birdie and one bogey on the front side of the Mazagan Beach Resort course. Chugh had five birdies against two bogeys.

Two other Indians, Samarth Dwivedi and Shaurya Bhattacharya were also inside Top-20 at Tied-17th with cards of 2-under 70 each. Also tied with them was Indian American Varun Chopra, who also plays on the AM Green IGPL Tour.

It was not the best of days for Pukhraj Gill, recent winner of the ADT winner in Malaysia and Karandeep Kochhar, who won the ADT title in Egypt last November.

Gill, who is third on the ADT Order of Merit, started on the 10th and had three birdies on the 12th, 14th and the 18th in his first nine holes. He followed that up with yet another one on he first, at which point he was 4-under and contending for the lead..

Then came a crippling triple bogey on the third, a Par-5, which he would have normally tried to birdie. A double bogey followed on the Par-4 sixth and his challenge took a big hit. He had a birdie-bogey finish but pulled back by the loss of five shots on just two holes, he carded 73 and was seven behind the leader, Hoho Yue.

Karandeep Kochhar had a frustrating round with 17 pars and just one bogey and was also T-56th alongside Gill.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Other Sports / Chinnappa, 3 other Indians in top 10 at AM Green IGPL Morocco Rising Stars
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.