El Jadida , Indian golfer Trishul Chinnappa staged a great recovery on his second nine with five birdies in last six holes, to move into the top 10 after the first round of the USD 160,000 AM Green IGPL Morocco Rising Stars 2026. Chinnappa, 3 other Indians in top 10 at AM Green IGPL Morocco Rising Stars

He was tied eighth with three other Indians, Sudhir Sharma, Raghav Chugh and Syed Saqib Ahmed. They were three shots behind the leader Hoho Yue of Hong Kong, who shot 6-under 66.

Like Chinnappa, Saqib also had a fine second nine with three birdies, while Sharma, who started the round in the very last group of the day, had an eagle on his first nine.

Chugh, who teed off in the second group in the morning, had five birdies against two bogeys.

The event, being played at the stunning Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort, is co-sanctioned with the AM Green Indian Golf Premier League .

The four Indians, all prominent players on the AM Green IGPL Tour, are still searching for their maiden success on the AM Green IGPL and the ADT Tours.

Giving Chugh, Sharma, Saqib and Chinnappa company at T-8 were five others, including former Indian Open champion Siddikur Rehman of Bangladesh, Henry Chung of the US, Xu Andi of China and the Thai duo of Nopparat Panichpohol and Thanapol Charoensuk. They shot 69 each.

Chinnappa had a patchy start with three bogeys against two birdies on the front nine. An early bogey on the 10th saw him fall to two-over. Then he flourished as he birdied five times in last six holes. It included four in a row from the 13th. He putted very well, needing just 25 for his entire round.

Sharma had a fine start from the 10th as he eagled Par-5 14th and birdied the 17th to turn in 3-under and it became 4-under with a birdie on the first. Then he followed it up with a roller-coaster with two birdies against three bogeys for a 69.

Saqib had a great back nine with three birdies and no bogeys, after one birdie and one bogey on the front side of the Mazagan Beach Resort course. Chugh had five birdies against two bogeys.

Two other Indians, Samarth Dwivedi and Shaurya Bhattacharya were also inside Top-20 at Tied-17th with cards of 2-under 70 each. Also tied with them was Indian American Varun Chopra, who also plays on the AM Green IGPL Tour.

It was not the best of days for Pukhraj Gill, recent winner of the ADT winner in Malaysia and Karandeep Kochhar, who won the ADT title in Egypt last November.

Gill, who is third on the ADT Order of Merit, started on the 10th and had three birdies on the 12th, 14th and the 18th in his first nine holes. He followed that up with yet another one on he first, at which point he was 4-under and contending for the lead..

Then came a crippling triple bogey on the third, a Par-5, which he would have normally tried to birdie. A double bogey followed on the Par-4 sixth and his challenge took a big hit. He had a birdie-bogey finish but pulled back by the loss of five shots on just two holes, he carded 73 and was seven behind the leader, Hoho Yue.

Karandeep Kochhar had a frustrating round with 17 pars and just one bogey and was also T-56th alongside Gill.

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