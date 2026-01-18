Climate activists dump coal, chain themselves to gates as protest delays Tata Steel Chess start

The Tata Steel Chess Tournament in Wijk aan Zee was disrupted by controversial delays: the start was pushed back by an hour and 30 minutes due to climate protests. Climate activists belonging to Extinction Rebellion reportedly dumped 2025 kgs of coal outside the entrance of the venue, with a huge banner which stated 'No Chess on a Dead Planet'. The protestors also chained themselves to the gates on the first day. Tata Steel's Dutch branch is facing a lawsuit in the Netherlands due to alleged health damage caused by emissions.

The organisers, in consultation with local authorities, decided to postpone the start of play due to the protests.

Also Read: D Gukesh’s camp signals major cut in workload before world championship defence: ‘Will have to scale back for sure’ In a statement, the organisers had a message for the activists. The organisers said, "The organisation of the Tata Steel Chess Tournament respects the right to demonstrate and the freedom to express opinions. At the same time, the tournament is an international sporting and cultural event that brings together players, visitors and chess fans from around the world. We kindly call on all parties to respect the tournament, its participants and its visitors, and to ensure that the event can proceed safely and undisturbed for everyone involved."

Before the start of the tournament, Hans van den Berg, the CEO of Tata Steel, said, "Dear chess players, I have to apologize to you for the delay of one and a half hours. We had demonstrations outside of this building. The right to demonstrate is a very strong right that we have in the Netherlands, which we respect of course. We hope to have managed this as well as we can."

The Extinction Rebellion wrote on X, "Today we are blocking the entrance to the Tata Steel Chess Tournament in Wijk aan Zee. Rebels dump 2025 kilos of coal, use lock-ons and hang a banner: No Chess on a Dead Planet. 2025 is the year in which Tata Steel should have been climate neutral."

"Tata Steel hosts chess grandmasters while causing brain damage in children. The company is the largest lead emitter in the Netherlands. Children in Wijk aan Zee grow up under toxic smoke. Lead is always harmful.

"Tata Steel emits 11.3 megatons of CO₂ annually, 8 percent of Dutch emissions. Actual emissions are higher than the company reports. Societal damage: more than one billion euros per year. Life expectancy in Wijk aan Zee: 2.5 months shorter.

"This tournament is sportswashing. While staff has to make sacrifices, the management pockets millions. XR accepts no fossil fuel sponsorship. This action is part of Stop Fossil Advertising. Stop coal. Stop Tata Steel", the statement added.