D Gukesh’s camp signals major cut in workload before world championship defence: ‘Will have to scale back for sure’

2025 was a chaotic year for D Gukesh! Despite being the reigning world champion, the Indian GM failed to cement any dominance, further raising questions about his title defence this year. Gukesh began 2025 on a positive note, coming second at the Tata Masters in Wijk aan Zee. Gukesh was almost close to winning it, but a late dip in form saw him share pole position with R Praggnanandhaa. Then Gukesh lost to his country in the tie-breaker title-deciding round.

Since then, it has all been a downward spiral for Gukesh. His two wins against Magnus Carlsen have served as temporary distractions, but the pressure is simply increasing.

Also Read: D Gukesh drops verdict on facing idol Vishy Anand: ‘Like playing against God. I've to bring up this killer instinct' D Gukesh to reduce workload Last year, Gukesh took part in many rapid-blitz tournaments and exhibition events. But this year, he is expected to reduce his workload as he also needs to prepare for the World C'ship, where he will defend his title against the winner of the 2026 Candidates.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gukesh's coach, Grzegorz Gajewski, said, "For sure, we won’t be playing too many events. We will play in the most important ones, simply because he is very young and playing is kind of the best thing for him to grow. I actually don’t know what he has confirmed officially, so I don’t know what I can reveal, but we are planning to stay active. We will have to scale back for sure. Some of the exhibition matches, online events, we will have to skip, that’s certain."

For the 19-year-old, defending his title will be his most important objective this year. He is the youngest undisputed world champion. His role as world champion has further motivated opponents whenever they face him, putting him under more pressure.