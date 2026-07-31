Commonwealth Games 2026, July 31: Check out India's schedule as Neeraj Chopra, boxing stars eye medals

An action-packed Day 9 awaits the Indian contingent in Glasgow, with all eyes on Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and India's in-form boxing team.

From left, India's Yash Vir Singh, Rohit Yadav and Neeraj Chopra pose for photgraphs at Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland (PTI)

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Neeraj will chase his second Commonwealth Games medal, having won gold in the men's javelin at the 2018 Gold Coast Games. He will be joined in the event by Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh as India eye another podium finish in athletics.

The boxing ring, however, promises to dominate the day's action. India will have 10 boxers in semifinal action, all of whom have already secured at least a bronze medal. Victory on Thursday would guarantee them a place in the final and upgrade their medal to at least silver, while keeping alive hopes of gold.

India will also begin their judo campaign, while athletics offers more medal opportunities as competition continues in bowls and track cycling.

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{{^usCountry}} CWG 2026 – MEDAL TALLY Here's a look at India's schedule for July 31, Friday: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CWG 2026 – MEDAL TALLY Here's a look at India's schedule for July 31, Friday: {{/usCountry}}

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2:35 PM: Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar in Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles

3:15 PM: Boxing - Preeti Pawar vs Catherine Mwape (Zambia) in Women's 54kg Semifinal

3:20 PM: Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar in Men's Decathlon Discus Throw

3.30 PM onwards: Judo - Harsh Singh vs Chikondi Kathewera (Malawai) in Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 16 (Match number 3 on Mat 1)

3.30 PM onwards: Judo - Shraddha Chopade vs Jane Massaquoi (Sierra Leone) in Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16 (Match number 6 on Mat 1)

3.30 PM onwards: Judo - Rohit Basir Majgul vs Samuel Ribeiro (Sierra Mozambique) in Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16 (Match number 8 on Mat 1)

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3.30 PM onwards: Judo - Asmita Dey vs Eva Ewing (Scotland) in Women -48 kg Quarter-Final (Match number 12 on Mat 1)

3.30 PM onwards: Judo - Yamini Mourya vs TBD in Women -47 kg Quarter-Final (Match number 21 on Mat 2)

4:05 PM: Athletics - Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur and Neeru Pathak in Mixed 4x400m Relay Heats

4:30 PM: Boxing - Ankush Panghal vs Joshua Ofori (Canada) in Men's 80kg Semifinal

5 PM: Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar in Men's Decathlon Pole Vault

5:15 PM: Bowls - India (Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh) vs Falkland Islands in Men's Pairs Sectional Play

5:21 PM: Track Cycling - Dinesh Kumar and Rojit Yanglem in Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Round 1

7:15 PM: Boxing - Jaismine Lamboria vs Rapelang Maselela (Lesotho) in Women's 57kg Semifinal

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7:30 PM: Boxing - Arundhati Choudhary vs Rosie Eccles (Wales) in Women's 70kg Semifinal

8:15 PM: Boxing - Jadumani Singh vs Philip Pumulo Mutakela Haoseb (Namibia) in Men's 55kg Semifinal

8:30 PM: Track Cycling - David Beckham Elkachohtoongo and Jemsh Singh Keithellakram in Men's Keirin Round 1

10:20 PM: Bowls - Nayanmoni Saikia vs Mildred Mkandawire (Zambia) in Women's Singles Sectional Play

10:46 PM: Track Cycling - Dinesh Kumar and Rojit Yanglem in Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Final (Medal Event, they qualify from Round 1)

11:01 PM: Track Cycling - David Beckham Elkachohtoongo and Jemsh Singh Keithellakram in Men's Keirin Round 2 (If they qualify from Round 1)

11:30 PM: Boxing - Sakshi Choudhary vs Amber-Jane Wall (Canada) in Women's 51kg Semifinal

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11:30 PM: Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar in Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw

11:45 PM: Track Cycling - David Beckham Elkachohtoongo and Jemsh Singh Keithellakram in Men's Keirin Final (Medal Event, if they qualify from Round 1)

12:15 AM: Boxing - Priya Ghanghas vs Lucy Kings-Wheatley (England) in Women's 60kg Semifinal

12:45 AM: Athletics - Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh in Men's Javelin Throw Final (Medal Event)

12:45 AM: Boxing - Lovlina Borgohain vs Tarona Khanum Badi Pasoni Taafaki (Tuvalu) in Women's 75kg Semifinal

1:05 AM: Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar in Men's Decathlon 1500m (Final Event of Decathlon, Medals to be decided)

1:15 AM: Boxing - Sachin Siwach vs Owain Harris-Allan (Wales) in Men's 60kg Semifinal

1:30 AM: Boxing - Narender Berwal vs Nigel Paul (Trinidad and Tobago) in Men's 90+kg Semifinal

1:30 AM: Athletics - Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar Thamilarasan in Men's 400m Hurdles Final (Medal Event)

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1:55 AM: Athletics - Animesh Kujur in Men's 200m Final (Medal Event)