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Commonwealth Sport begins on-ground review of 2030 CWG prep

A Commonwealth Sports delegation is in Gujarat to review preparations for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, inspecting venues and assessing readiness.

Updated on: Apr 08, 2026 09:28 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Ahmedabad: A delegation of Commonwealth Sport on Tuesday began a four-day review visit to Gujarat to assess preparations and inspect venues for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking the first on-ground exercise since Ahmedabad was confirmed as host.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi welcomes President of Commonwealth Sport Donald Rukare and the delegation along with IOA on Wednesday. (ANI)

The five-member team, led by Commonwealth Sport President Donald Rukare and Chief Executive Officer Katie Sadleir, is in Gujarat from April 8 to 11 along with officials of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). The delegation held a meeting with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar before beginning site inspections across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara and Ekta Nagar.

Officials said the visit is aimed at reviewing planning status, assessing venue readiness and aligning timelines for infrastructure and operations for the centenary edition of the Games in 2030.

The venues to be inspected include Narendra Modi Stadium, Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, EKA Arena, Vadodara Cricket Stadium and the Statue of Unity complex at Ekta Nagar, which are proposed to host events and related activities.

The visit marks the first formal review after Ahmedabad was confirmed as host of the 2030 Games at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow in November 2025. The Games will be India’s second after New Delhi 2010 and are scheduled for October 2030 with participation from 74 Commonwealth nations.

Officials said the visit signals a shift from planning to implementation, with focus on venue readiness and operational strategy.

Ahmedabad and the Gandhinagar region are undergoing large-scale infrastructure expansion linked to the Games, including sports complexes, transport upgrades and urban development, with the event also positioned as a step towards India’s Olympic bid for 2036.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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