Oslo, D Gukesh refused to hide behind excuses, admitting that his form since winning the 2024 world title has fallen well below expectations and that criticism from former greats was justified.

Criticisms are justified, I haven't performed well: D Gukesh

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Gukesh, who opens his Norway Chess campaign against Vincent Keymer on Monday, has endured an underwhelming past 18 months, struggling to secure top finishes as pressure mounts ahead of his world title defence later this year.

Though the 19-year-old said he tries to block out the criticism, he admitted that results have not gone his way in the lead-up to his world title defence against challenger Javokhir Sindarov.

"Most of it I don't see, but there are some that I have heard and I think it's fair," said Gukesh on Sunday ahead of his opening-round game in the Norway Chess tournament here.

"I have not been performing well in the last one-and-a-half years and I think I would say that my performances have been way below expectations. They have the right to say what they feel and I have the right to do my best," added Gukesh seated alongside Magnus Carlsen, who is chasing a record-extending eighth Norway Chess title on home soil.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} This year, Gukesh finished 10th at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament, followed it up with a ninth-place finish at the Prague International Chess Festival, and most recently finished sixth at the Superbet Rapid & Blitz Poland on the Grand Chess Tour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This year, Gukesh finished 10th at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament, followed it up with a ninth-place finish at the Prague International Chess Festival, and most recently finished sixth at the Superbet Rapid & Blitz Poland on the Grand Chess Tour. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Gukesh recently decided to pull out of all classical events on the Grand Chess Tour and, for now, will play only in Norway Chess and the Chess Olympiad before his World Championship title clash against challenger Sindarov. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gukesh recently decided to pull out of all classical events on the Grand Chess Tour and, for now, will play only in Norway Chess and the Chess Olympiad before his World Championship title clash against challenger Sindarov. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sindarov, who is also in Oslo, will no doubt be keen to closely study the Indian's game ahead of their much-anticipated showdown later this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sindarov, who is also in Oslo, will no doubt be keen to closely study the Indian's game ahead of their much-anticipated showdown later this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Yes, Norway Chess and the Olympiad are the two tournaments I will be playing, there are more which I am considering," said Gukesh, without elaborating his plans. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Yes, Norway Chess and the Olympiad are the two tournaments I will be playing, there are more which I am considering," said Gukesh, without elaborating his plans. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Gukesh said he would be happy to play the World Championship match anywhere in the world, but acknowledged that it would be special if it were held in India, even though the pressure of defending the title at home would be immense.

"Anywhere would be nice... In India there's always a lot of pressure. The World Championships will attract a lot of . If it's in India it will be supercool and I will be very happy," he added.

Gukesh agreed that winning the World Championship for the first time and defending it require completely different mindsets, adding that retaining the title is tougher than winning it.

"Surely there are different mindsets going into winning both the matches and many people have said that defending a title is more difficult than actually winning it. So for sure, there is a lot of expectation and pressure of not wanting to lose.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"But at the end of the day the basic thing is to go there and play good chess. Yeah, I'll try my best to win," he said.

Gukesh was seated across the board from Carlsen at Norway Chess 2025 when the Norwegian great, frustrated after losing to the Indian, banged the table in exasperation a moment that quickly went viral and was watched by millions around the world.

Asked whether he would like to see Carlsen recreate the famous outburst at this year's edition, Gukesh said the incident was terrific for the sport as it generated enormous publicity and pushed chess further into the global spotlight.

"My job is to play chess. That is not in my control. But that moment in general I guess speaks about...chess players generally don't show a lot of emotions but when it did happen, a lot of people got attracted to chess.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"I feel it's a great moment for chess and also I feel chess players generally expressing more is fun to watch," he concluded.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON