Curry's comeback: Golden State Warriors beat NBA's best Milwaukee Bucks in overtime thriller

In a game that went down to the wire, Steph Curry proved once again why he's one of the best players in the NBA. Curry made an impressive 36 points, with 22 of those in the fourth quarter and overtime. He also made a crucial block at the rim in the closing moments of the game that helped secure the Golden State Warriors' win against the NBA-best Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

The Bucks played without their star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed his second straight game with right hand soreness. Despite this, Jrue Holiday stepped up, putting Milwaukee up on a 3 with just 32.7 seconds to play. However, Curry hit a tying 3-pointer with 19 seconds left in regulation, followed by a block on Holiday's layup attempt that set up the game for overtime.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, greets Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry after the Warriors defeated the Bucks in overtime of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, (AP)

Klay Thompson added 22 points, while Donte DiVincenzo had 20 points and 10 rebounds. The Warriors won at home for the seventh time in a row and the 11th in 12 games.

In addition to the game, Thompson presented a custom-basketball wheelchair to 15-year-old Braulio Noriega, who had his left leg amputated above the knee due to cancer. Noriega hopes to compete in wheelchair basketball in college and eventually in his home country of Mexico.

The Bucks will visit Sacramento next, riding a 13-game winning streak against the Kings. Meanwhile, the Warriors will host the Suns, hoping to snap their two-game losing streak at home against the team.

