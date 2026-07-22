CWG 2026 full schedule: When Indians are in action, complete events list, venues and start times in IST

There is a growing buzz around the Scottish port city of Glasgow. Famous for its vibrant cultural scene, rich industrial heritage and striking Victorian architecture, the city is now preparing to welcome thousands of world-class athletes from across the Commonwealth for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, which will run from July 23 to August 2.

A cyclist passes participating nations' flags ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 20, 2026 (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Games will feature more than 3,000 athletes representing 74 nations and territories, competing across 11 sports over 11 days, with 215 gold medals on offer. Competition begins with bowls and para bowls, while athletics, the marquee attraction of the Games, takes centre stage during the final stretch of the event.

For India, it will mark the nation's 19th appearance at the Commonwealth Games, having made its debut in the 1934 edition. Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu and boxer Lovlina Borgohain headline India's 126-member contingent for Glasgow 2026. Mirabai will serve as India's flag bearer at the opening ceremony, while Lovlina has been named the country's other flag bearer.

Here's the complete day-by-day Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games schedule in IST, featuring every sport and medal event.

Day 1: Thursday, July 23

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Lawn Bowls: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lawn Bowls: {{/usCountry}}

Read More

2:00 PM IST - Men's Singles Group Stage (Day 1)

2:00 PM IST - Women's Pairs Group Stage (Day 1)

Opening Ceremony: 10:30 PM IST onwards

Day 2: Friday, 24 July

Lawn Bowls: 1:00 PM IST - Men's Singles & Women's Pairs Group Stage (Day 2)

Boxing: 3:30 PM IST - Preliminary Bouts (Round of 32 / Round of 16)

Artistic Gymnastics: 4:30 PM IST - Men's Team Final & Individual Qualification

Para Powerlifting:

5:30 PM IST - Men's & Women's Lightweight Finals

10:30 PM IST - Men's & Women's Heavyweight Finals

Swimming / Para Swimming: 11:30 PM IST - Men's S13 100m Freestyle Final & 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final

Day 3: Saturday, 25 July

Lawn Bowls: 1:00 PM IST - Group Stage Matches (Day 3)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Boxing: 3:30 PM IST - First Round / Round of 16 Matches

Artistic Gymnastics: 4:30 PM IST - Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification

3x3 Wheelchair Basketball: 9:30 PM IST - India Women vs Scotland (Group Stage)

Swimming: 11:30 PM IST - Men's S14 200m Freestyle Final & 50m Backstroke Final

Day 4: Sunday, 26 July

Lawn Bowls: 1:00 PM IST - Group Stage Matches (Day 4)

Weightlifting:

2:00 PM IST - Men's 60kg Final

6:30 PM IST - Women's 48kg Final

11:00 PM IST - Men's 65kg Final

Boxing: 3:30 PM IST - Second Round Matches

Artistic Gymnastics:

4:30 PM IST - Men's Individual All-Around Final

10:30 PM IST - Women's Individual All-Around Final

Day 5: Monday, 27 July

Lawn Bowls: 1:00 PM IST - Group Stage Day 5; 8:30 PM IST - Semi-finals

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Athletics & Para Athletics:

2:30 PM IST - Men's 400m Hurdles (R1), Long Jump (Qualifying), Men's 110m Hurdles (R1)

11:00 PM IST - Men's High Jump Final, 110m Hurdles Final, Women's Shot Put F57 Final

Swimming: 3:00 PM IST - Men's 200m Butterfly Heats; 11:30 PM IST - Final

Weightlifting:

5:30 PM IST - Women's 53kg & 58kg Finals

12:30 AM IST (28 July) - Men's 79kg Final

3x3 Wheelchair Basketball: 9:30 PM IST - India Women vs Nigeria (Group Stage)

Day 6: Tuesday, 28 July

Lawn Bowls:

1:00 PM IST - Medal Matches (Men's Singles & Women's Pairs)

7:30 PM IST - Men's Pairs & Women's Singles Group Stage

Athletics:

2:30 PM IST - Men's 400m Round 1

11:00 PM IST - Women's High Jump Final, Men's 100m Semi-finals & Finals

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Weightlifting: 6:30 PM IST - Women's 63kg Final; 11:00 PM IST - Women's 69kg Final

Day 7: Wednesday, 29 July

Lawn Bowls: 1:00 PM IST - Men's Pairs & Women's Singles Group Stage (Day 2)

Weightlifting: 2:00 PM IST - Women's 77kg Final; 6:30 PM IST - Men's 94kg Final

Athletics:

2:30 PM IST - Men's Shot Put Qualifying, Men's 200m Round 1

11:00 PM IST - Men's Long Jump Final, Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final

Day 8: Thursday, 30 July

Lawn Bowls: 1:00 PM IST - Men's Pairs & Women's Singles Group Stage (Day 3)

Track Cycling: 2:30 PM IST - Qualifying Rounds; 8:30 PM IST - Team Pursuit & Team Sprint Finals

Athletics:

2:30 PM IST - Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying, Men's Triple Jump Qualifying, Men's Decathlon

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

11:00 PM IST - Women's Discus Throw Final, Women's 5000m Final, Men's Shot Put Final

Weightlifting: 6:30 PM IST - Women's +86kg Final; 11:00 PM IST - Men's +110kg Final

Day 9: Friday, 31 July

Judo: 3:30 PM IST - Preliminary Rounds; 8:30 PM IST - Final Block

Boxing: 3:00 PM IST - Semi-final Bouts

Athletics:

2:30 PM IST - Mixed 4x400m Relay Heats

11:00 PM IST - Men's Javelin Throw Final, Men's 400m Hurdles Final, Men's 200m Final

Day 10: Saturday, 1 August

Lawn Bowls: 1:00 PM IST - Group Stage Day 5; 9:00 PM IST - Semi-finals

Athletics & Para Athletics:

2:30 PM IST - Men's Triple Jump Final, Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final, Men's 400m Final

11:00 PM IST - Men's Pole Vault Final, Men's 5000m Final, Mixed 4x400m Relay Final

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Boxing: 3:00 PM IST & 9:00 PM IST - Gold Medal Finals

Track Cycling: 7:30 PM IST - Individual Sprint Final & 10km Scratch Race Final

Day 11: Sunday, 2 August

Track Cycling: 1:30 PM IST - 1000m Time Trial Final & 40km Points Race

Judo: 2:30 PM IST - Heavyweight Preliminary Rounds; 7:30 PM IST - Medal Matches

Closing Ceremony: 10:30 PM IST onwards