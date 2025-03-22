Menu Explore
Cycling-Van der Poel outsprints Ganna and Pogacar for second Milan-Sanremo triumph

Reuters |
Mar 22, 2025 09:54 PM IST

March 22 - Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel outsprinted Filippo Ganna and Tadej Pogacar to win his second Milan-Sanremo Classic on Saturday, claiming the first Monument race of the season, a 289km ride from Pavia to Sanremo.

HT Image
HT Image

Van der Poel, winner in 2023, came out on top in the sprint finish after the leading trio were involved in a game of cat-and-mouse close to the line, with Italian Ganna finishing second and Slovenia's Pogacar having to settle for third.

The race began in rainy conditions, but the sun greeted the riders once they reached the Ligurian coast, with an eight-man group out ahead after an early breakaway.

Once the peleton upped the pace the leaders were reeled in at the bottom of the Cipressa climb, where Pogacar, aiming for his first Milan-Sanremo win, made his move with only Van der Poel and Ganna able to keep pace.

The Slovenian pushed again on Poggia, and while Van der Poel stuck to Pogacar's wheel, Ganna looked like he had run out of gas.

Van der Poel bided his time before hitting the front in the home straight to win his seventh Monument race.

It was a bitter defeat for Pogacar who also came third last year, as last season's "Triple Crown" winner of the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France and World Championships failed to make his attacks count.

European champion Lorena Wiebes won the first women's Milan-Sanremo since 2005, with the Dutchwoman outsprinting her compatriot Marianne Vos at the end of the 156km ride from Genoa.

Elisa Longo-Borghini launched an attack at the bottom of the Poggio with less than two kilometres left, but the Italian was overtaken close to the line after Wiebes' teammate and world champion Lotte Kopecky had led the chase.

"I had to finish the teamwork off," Wiebes said.

"I'm really grateful for how we worked as a team ,and what Lotte did in the final I'm super grateful for.

Switzerland's Noemi Ruegg took third place.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

