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D Gukesh makes honest admission about poor form ahead of World Championship title defence

D Gukesh performances at the FIDE Grand Swiss and the World Cup last year did not match his standards.

Updated on: Jun 13, 2026 05:53 am IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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2024 saw D Gukesh become the youngest-ever world champion, achieving what most chess players dream of. In 2024, he became the youngest-ever winner of the Candidates tournament. He defeated Ding Liren to become the youngest world chess champion in history, breaking Garry Kasparov's long-standing record.

D Gukesh will take on Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov at the upcoming World C'ships this year.(HT_PRINT)

But since becoming the world champion, life hasn't been straightforward for Gukesh. Since becoming the world champion in 2024, Gukesh has found himself dealing with higher expectations. Every opponent is more motivated to defeat him, and his results are analysed more closely than before.

Also Read: As R Praggnanandhaa scales new heights, Anand believes D Gukesh must look to his rival for inspiration

His performances at the FIDE Grand Swiss and the World Cup last year did not match his standards. In 2025, he defeated Magnus Carlsen, but he hasn't been able to build on that win. This year, he has been in disastrous form.

"I have not been performing well in the last one-and-a-half year and I think I would say that my performances have been way below expectations. They (critics) have the right to say what they feel and I have the right to do my best," he added.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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