D Gukesh responds to Magnus Carlsen's angry table slam reaction with a pinch of salt: ‘It’s not only about the moves…'

Magnus Carlsen recently caused controversy when he took on D Gukesh in Round 6 of the ongoing Norway Chess 2025. The pair had met earlier in the campaign opener and Carlsen won that encounter. When they were paired again in Round 6, Carlsen was once again edging closer to a win, but a massive blunder in the end game saw Gukesh stage a comeback, and seal a shock win. It was also his maiden classical win vs Carlsen. D Gukesh reacted to Magnus Carlsen's angry moment.(AP)

The defeat also saw Carlsen slam his table in anger, as the pieces fell off. Meanwhile, Carlsen also shook hands with Gukesh, and also patted his back, while leaving the venue.

‘It’s not only about the moves…'

Reacting to Carlsen’s table slam moment, Gukesh told Take Take Take, “It's not only about the moves; some people get attracted to the emotions, and all the memes and stuff really help. I'm glad I could contribute.”

Meanwhile, even Viswanathan Anand justified Carlsen’s reaction recently. Speaking to PTI, he said, “But it (beating Gukesh) mattered a lot to him. Even if all the other games he's kind of going through emotions (here) But in this game (against Gukesh), I think something he wanted to establish. He wanted to draw some line in the sand and tell all these kids 'hang on a few years', whatever. But this meant a lot. I think a 2-0 (win against Gukesh) here, he would have been very, very happy.”

“Against any opponent on earth, he would have hated losing such a good position. I mean to miss that the knight comes back. I felt exactly the same way when I blew my game against Magnus three years ago in 2022 in Norway,” he added.

Meanwhile, Carlsen has also hinted that he could totally retire from classical chess, revealing that he doesn’t find it fun anymore. The Norwegian has been lately focussing more on short formats and Chess960.