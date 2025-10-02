D Gukesh slips out of top ten in official FIDE chess rankings, Arjun Erigaisi India No. 1

The October FIDE chess ratings have been officially released and reigning World Champion D Gukesh has slipped out of the top ten rankings, on Wednesday. This comes after Gukesh's poor performance at the FIDE Grand Swiss, where he finished 41st out of 116 players. He lost three games in a row, and then was held to four draws in the 11-round tournament. D Gukesh in action.(HT_PRINT)

Gukesh is 11th in the classical chess rankings, with a rating of 2752. The Grand Swiss saw Gukesh lose 15 rating points, from 2767 in September to 2752 in October. Last October, Gukesh had a rating of 2794, and now he has lost 43 rating points now.

Meanwhile, Magnus Carlsen is still World No. 1 with a rating of 2839, and Hikaru Nakamura is second with a rating of 2816 (+9). American GM Fabiano Caruana is third with a rating of 2789. Arjun Erigaisi is the India No. 1 and is the World No. 4 with a rating of 2773. R Praggnanandhaa is fifth, with a rating of 2771. Alireza Firouzja is sixth (2762), Anish Giri (2759) is seventh, Wesley So (2756) is eighth. German GM Vincent Keymer (2755) is ninth and Wei Yi (2754) is tenth in the standings.

Recently, Viswanathan Anand weighed in on D Gukesh's recent form. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Anand said, "He is having a bumpy time for sure. In the Swiss Grand, it was a bit extreme because he needs to win a lot of games. It could have been a combination of factors. I was still optimistic (after his performance in) Norway Chess, but after that, I think he is having a difficult time. But he has a whole year to get ready."

"No, I don't think you have tactical blips. You just play well. I think you can, but he's also adjusting, struggling. The chess scene is very competitive now. I think he is also getting used to his role as world champion. This puts the spotlight and the pressure. It's a different experience and I think he's getting used to that. But I hope he will recover well.

"I appreciate that he has the confidence to keep accepting new challenges, not to hide. He's going to play in the World Cup and I'm sure he will keep pushing till he gets back to his form," he added.