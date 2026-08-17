Danish shuttler flags winter pollution in Delhi, won't mind paying USD 5000 fine for skipping India Open: ‘Insane’

Denmark’s shuttler Anders Antonsen was content as he expressed satisfaction with the conditions at the BWF World Championships in New Delhi, but the men’s singles star has once again raised concerns over the timing of the India Open and the capital’s winter air quality. Antonsen, who withdrew from the 2026 India Open because of pollution, said he remains uncomfortable with the prospect of returning to Delhi for the Super 750 tournament if it continues to be staged during the January-February period.

Denmark's Anders Antonsen hits a return during a match. (AFP)

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The Danish star had skipped the event for a third consecutive year and was subsequently fined USD 5,000 by the Badminton World Federation. However, the world No. 4 was more positive about the current World Championships, noting that the tournament is being held in August rather than during Delhi’s notorious winter pollution season.

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“As far as the conditions go, the hall is pretty, and the practice facilities are good,” Antosen told the media.

“I haven’t been here for over three years. I pulled out of the India Open due to air pollution. I know there is a big difference in pollution season by season. Right now, it’s fine,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Antonsen is now focused on the World Championships, where he is one of Denmark’s leading medal contenders in the absence of former world champion Viktor Axelsen. The world No. 4 will be looking to convert his strong credentials on the international circuit into a deep run on the biggest stage. The India Open factor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Antonsen is now focused on the World Championships, where he is one of Denmark’s leading medal contenders in the absence of former world champion Viktor Axelsen. The world No. 4 will be looking to convert his strong credentials on the international circuit into a deep run on the biggest stage. The India Open factor {{/usCountry}}

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Antonsen made it clear that his objection is primarily linked to the scheduling of the India Open rather than Delhi itself. He has previously argued that the capital is not an appropriate venue for a major badminton tournament in the winter months due to pollution levels.

Asked about next year’s India Open, Antonsen indicated that he would rather accept another USD 5,000 penalty than compete in Delhi during the period when air quality becomes a major concern.

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“Every year, when I see the calendar, I am like, okay, they are just instantly giving me a $5,000 fine. I don’t know if next year will be the same. I haven’t really decided 100% yet,” he said.

“The pollution during that season is pretty insane. I don’t think it is the right move for the BWF to host the tournament in Delhi in January or February. Hosted this time around, it seems much better from my perspective,” he added.

His withdrawal from the 2026 India Open came despite BWF rules requiring leading players to participate in Super 750 events, with financial penalties applicable for withdrawals without an accepted exemption.