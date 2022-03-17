Daruvala hopes to be third time lucky

“I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t believe in myself. There are many series that we’ve seen drivers make the switch to whether it’s Formula E, Indy or sports cars but I haven’t really given that any thought,” said the Mumbaikar.

Daruvala is not thinking of all that. Despite not contending for title in the first two years, he said he drew hope from Schumacher who went from 12th in his rookie year to winning the championship in 2020.

“I was very open-minded in general when I was in junior categories. Obviously, the goal as a young man was to drive in F1. But not many seats were available, there were also drivers paying for seats, so not many opportunities. I am a good example for them because I started in DTM which was my first professional contract and not F1,” said Wehrlein, who now races for Porsche in Formula E and also won the last race in Mexico City in February. “Obviously in F3 you target F1 but I changed from F3 to DTM and got my first contract in 2013.”

Once touted as one of the brightest talents, German-Mauritian driver Pascal Wehrlein raced in F1 for two seasons in 2016 and 2017 in backmarker teams. But lack of seats in better outfits forced him to seek options outside. The 27-year-old switched to DTM (German touring car series) before moving to Formula E.

“Jehan should be going into this season with a lot of championship knowledge and in his best position yet,” said Sims, 33. “It’s difficult to advise someone on their options without knowing them personally but he should keep an open mind. We have some of the brightest brains in the sport so we are proof that there is an exciting world of motorsport outside of F1.”

In its eighth season, Formula E is a single-seater championship for electric cars. Significantly, five of the seven seasons yet have had ex-F1 racers winning the drivers’ championship.

“More are setting their career path towards World Championships like Formula E, which arguably has more professional career opportunities with top manufacturers.”

“There are really only two options to consider once they get to that point: stop or look at other options. Several years ago, most young kids set out with F1 as the target and then diverted if they didn’t make it, but that’s changing,” said Briton Alexander Sims, who drives for Mahindra Racing in Formula E.

Traditionally, drivers who could not enter F1 switched to sports car racing in Europe or single-seater formula racing (IndyCar) in the USA. But since 2014, Formula E has been an option.

Young drivers have won the F2 Championship in their first or second years; Piastri (2021), George Russell (2018) and Leclerc (2017) won in their debut season, Schumacher (2020) clinched it in his second. But Daruvala can draw inspiration from de Vries who won in his third year. Former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer famously won the crown in his fourth season (when it was known as GP2) in 2014.

Also supporting Daruvala is the Red Bull Junior Team which extended his contract for the third year. The programme has produced the likes of four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, current champion Max Verstappen, race winners Daniel Ricciardo and Pierre Gasly among others. Daruvala will have a broader role with Red Bull this year. Not only will he drive the team’s F1 simulator at its base in Milton Keynes, he will also undergo regular evaluations at the fitness facilities in Austria, just like Red Bull’s F1 drivers Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

“We have deep respect for Jehan’s skills and work ethics,” said Prema team principal Rene Rosin. “He fits our team very well and I’m looking forward to seeing how much progress he has made in the last couple of years. We will provide him with all the support he needs to pursue his goals.”

Daruvala received a boost when, after two years at British outfit Carlin, F2 powerhouse and reigning champions Prema Racing signed him this season. The Italian team has won the F2 drivers’ championship thrice in the last five years, including Charles Leclerc’s (now at Ferrari) charge in 2017 and the 2020 crown with Mick Schumacher (now with Haas), son of seven-time world champion Michael. Daruvala raced with Prema in the 2019 Formula 3 Championship finishing third.

It is not as if Daruvala doesn’t know how to win. The 23-year-old has regularly featured on the podium in F2 and also earned three victories including one on the legendary Monza circuit in Italy. But to grab attention of F1 teams, he has to not just win regularly but also dominate the field.

“It is certainly a crucial year, perhaps the most crucial of my career. But getting to F1 depends on a whole host of factors,” said Daruvala. “That’s certainly the goal for 2023 but all I can do is deliver on track. That’s what I’m focused on doing. I’m confident I can fight for the title and prove I belong on the F1 grid in 2023.”

So Jehan Daruvala will have his task cut out as he aims to become only the third Indian after Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok to drive in Formula 1. After finishing 12th and 7th in two seasons in F2, 2022 could be his make-or-break year.

It was the same story two years ago. Having secured the 2019 title in F1’s primary feeder series, Dutchman Nyck de Vries did not find a race seat in 2020. Only Canadian Nicholas Latifi got promoted to F1.

Team boost

The what if question

But what if he doesn’t make the cut?

The season begins this weekend at the Sakhir International Circuit in Bahrain.