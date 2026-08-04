Days after historic CWG triumph, India's para stars take on IOA staff over alleged misconduct

The para athletes scripted some of India's most inspiring moments at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games, winning seven medals and ending a 20-year wait for an Indian para athletics podium at the Games. Their campaign included three double-podium finishes, one of which came in the men's T47 100m race, where Dilip Mahadu Gavit stormed to gold in a Commonwealth Games record time while Mohammed Basil M claimed silver.
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However, days after returning from Glasgow, the focus has shifted from celebration to controversy.
According to a report in the Times of India, Gavit and Basil have lodged complaints with the Sports Ministry and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) against an IOA media committee member, alleging rude and disrespectful behaviour towards para athletes during the Games.
The two athletes filed separate complaints, alongside para athletics coach Pushpa NP, who was part of the Indian contingent in Glasgow. The report further stated that Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) CEO Rahul Swami has also submitted a similar complaint.
Sources identified the official in question as Sarvesh Kedia, a member of the 14-person IOA media team that travelled with the Indian contingent to Glasgow.
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In a complaint accessed by the newspaper, Pushpa alleged that Kedia "was talking loudly with our medal winners Dilip Gavit, Basil and the coaches" and said the incident involved him and chief para athletics coach Satyanarayana. The confrontation allegedly took place on July 30, shortly after Gavit clocked a Commonwealth Games record of 10.71 seconds to become India's first-ever male para athletics gold medallist. Basil finished second with a season-best 10.83 seconds.
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In a complaint accessed by the newspaper, Pushpa alleged that Kedia "was talking loudly with our medal winners Dilip Gavit, Basil and the coaches" and said the incident involved him and chief para athletics coach Satyanarayana. The confrontation allegedly took place on July 30, shortly after Gavit clocked a Commonwealth Games record of 10.71 seconds to become India's first-ever male para athletics gold medallist. Basil finished second with a season-best 10.83 seconds.
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Sources told the newspaper that the dispute began over whether the athletes should attend media interactions before completing the mandatory dope-control procedure. The verbal disagreement allegedly escalated into a brief physical confrontation before coaches and athletes intervened to separate the two.
The incident is understood to have left several members of the para athletics contingent deeply disturbed, prompting athletes, coaches and PCI officials to file formal complaints with both the Sports Ministry and the IOA, seeking action against Kedia.
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In her complaint, Pushpa urged the authorities to ensure that Kedia "is not involved in any para athletics media interaction" in the future and sought appropriate disciplinary action against him.
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.
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Home/Sports/Others/Days after historic CWG triumph, India's para stars take on IOA staff over alleged misconduct
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