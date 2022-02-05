Deepak Hooda is a great role model: Jaipur Pink Panther’s star raider Arjun Deshwal

It has witnessed some enthralling games, but the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 is nearing its business end. After a long hiatus, the players have given nail-biting defences and thundering raids across the format – among them is Jaipur Pink Panther’s star raider Arjun Deshwal – a versatile player who can turn the match into their team’s favour.

After a successful win against Dabang Delhi K.C in the Rivalry Week, how has the atmosphere been in the dressing room, and how excited are you to take on Haryana Steelers?

Arjun Deshwal: We are taking it one day at a time. We are focusing on our next game, and Haryana Steelers is a challenge. I am very excited to play against Haryana as it will be a vital clash for the teams considering the fight for the Playoffs spot is now beginning to intensify. Haryana’s raiding department is quite strong, but we do have a strategy to take on the defence and turn the game in our favour.

What are the expectations from your in-form player Deepak Hooda in the upcoming match against Haryana?

Arjun Deshwal: Deepak Hooda has been playing exceptionally well and is a great role model. We’ve been forming a good combination. He is in excellent form, and it only encourages our team to perform in a better way. We had a few mistakes in our previous match, but Sanjeev Sir has helped us overcome those challenges. I am confident that we will perform to our best potential in the next Rivalry Week match against Haryana.

How tough and what are the strategies to stop in-form players like Vikash Kandola and Meetu?

Arjun Deshwal: Indeed, Vikash Kandola and Meetu are extremely talented players, but our main strategy will always be to focus on our game rather than concentrate on the opposition. We will have a strategy in place to tackle the in-form Haryana Steelers. We will bank on our skills and bring our best game to the mat!

The race for the Playoffs is heating up, how confident is the team to seal a place in the top 6?

Arjun Deshwal: Our strategy will always remain on focusing on our games. We are just taking it one match at a time and have decided not to get pressurised by results of other teams. We are very positive about our chances to progress and will give our best to ensure we qualify. The Playoffs are going to be exciting for fans as well as for the players due to the quality of competition, which has been absolutely great. We are excited to play PKL after two years, so every match is important for us henceforth.

