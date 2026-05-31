Deepak Punia leads Asian Games qualifiers at wrestling trials

Changing weight category is always a calculated risk in wrestling as it demands adjustments to body, technique and psychology that can make or break a career. For Deepak Punia, the gamble of moving up from 86kg to 97kg has paid rich dividends. Wrestlers Deepak Punia, in blue, and Sahil Jaglan compete during the men’s freestyle 97kg trials for the Asian Games. (PTI)

On Sunday, his bold move paid off as he booked his place in the Indian squad for the Asian Games in Japan to be held in September-October. In the final, Punia outplayed Jointy Kumar 7-0. This not only validated the physical transformation but also the strategic career reset of the former world championships medallist.

Punia’s transition was never about casual experimentation. Moving to 97kg meant not just having to take on heavier, stronger opponents. It also required reworking timing, grip strength and positional tactics. It required disciplined muscle gain without sacrificing mobility, plus a recalibration of stamina and match-tempo management.

Experts feel that for an athlete used to the rhythm and opponents of the 86kg class, adapting to the power-centric contests at 97kg demands patience and a willingness to re-learn elements of his wrestling identity. On Sunday at the SAI Centre here, Punia’s convincing win boosted new coach Shako Bentinidis’s confidence that he can translate his calibre into results against Asia’s best.

Sunday’s trials saw the domestic field showcase an encouraging crop of winners across the lower categories, underlining India’s depth. In the 57kg final, Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat delivered a dominant performance, beating Rahul 11-1 to clinch the title.

Asian Championships gold medallist Sehrawat’s win was emphatic as he showed technical precision and aggression that left little room for a comeback. Such a lopsided score in the final is a reflection of a wrestler operating at peak sharpness, with takedowns and turns executed cleanly and consistently.

At 65kg, this year’s Asian Championships gold medallist Sujeet Kalkal edged past Vishal Kaliraman 2-0 in a tight, tactical contest. The low score highlighted defensive discipline and tactical approach that often defines this division. Kalkal’s ability to seize the critical point and then manage the clock and position demonstrated composure, which selectors prize as it can make the difference in pressure situations in big tournaments.

The 74kg final also produced a close battle with Sagar Jaglan prevailing over Jaideep 8-6. Jaglan’s victory came in a match that oscillated in intensity with both wrestlers showcasing offensive variety and quick counters. An 8-6 scoreline suggests exchanges of initiative and momentum shifts, and Jaglan’s resilience in holding off Jaideep in crucial phases underlines that he is ready for higher-stakes competition.

Rajat Rahul defeated Dinesh 10-6 to confirm his ticket in 125kg, while Mukul notched up a thrilling 4-2 over Amit in 86kg.