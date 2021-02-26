Home / Sports / Others / Deepak stuns Olympic champion to enter final at 72nd Strandja Memorial Tournament
others

Deepak stuns Olympic champion to enter final at 72nd Strandja Memorial Tournament

With this sensational victory, Deepak has secured a place in the final and will aim to clinch the gold medal.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Indian boxer Deepak Kumar(HT Photo)

Indian boxer Deepak Kumar produced a scintillating performance to cause a major upset at the 72nd Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria as he outpunched the reigning Olympic champion Uzbekistan's Shakhobidin Zoirov in the men's 52kg semi-final bout today.

Showing a great composure in the ring, the Asian Championship silver medallist Deepak produced one the best performances of his career to clinch a thumping 4-1 win against more fancied Zoirov, who had earlier clinched the 2019 World Championship title beating star Indian boxer Amit Panghal.

With this sensational victory, Deepak has secured a place in the final and will aim to clinch the gold medal.

Later tonight, Naveen Boora will be seen in action during his 69kg last-four bout against Asian Games gold medallist Bobo-Usmon Baturov.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
deepak kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP