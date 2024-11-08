Delhi HC restrains WFI from holding Senior Nationals

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has restrained the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) from organising the Senior National Championships, ruling that the ad-hoc committee set up by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) would continue to manage the affairs of WFI until such time as the Sports Ministry’s suspension order remains in force. Organisers on Friday announced a star-studded lineup including Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat to take part in the Senior National Championships in Bengaluru from December 6-8 (ANI)

Satyawart Kadian, one of the protesting wrestlers and Sakshi Malik’s husband, sought court’s intervention with regard to WFI holding the Senior National Championship in Bengaluru, from December 6-8. Senior counsel Rahul Mehra sought an interim order saying WFI was organising the tournament in violation of High Court’s order that restored the ad hoc committee set up by the IOA to control and manage the affairs of the federation.

“By the said judgment, this Court had held that the ad hoc committee constituted by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in terms of the aforesaid order of the UOI dated 24.12.2023, would continue to manage the affairs of WFI until such time as the order of the UOI dated 24.12.2023 remains in force. It is the accepted position that the order remains in force even today,” Justice Prateek Jalan said in an order on Wednesday.

On Friday, Karnataka Wrestling Association (KWA), the organisers of the tournament, announced a star-studded lineup for the competition, including Olympic Bronze Medalist Aman Sehrawat, Asian Games medallist Deepak Punia, two-time junior world champion Antim Panghal, U23 worlds gold Reetika Hooda, among others.

The WFI remains suspended by the Sports Ministry, even as the IOA disbanded the ad-hoc committee that was running the day-to-day affairs of WFI.

Meanwhile, WFI through its counsel Hemant Phalpher, said the federation is holding a “private event and not an official or national championship of any sort.”

He also stated there will be no national rankings or eligibility to participate in international events on the basis of results of the event from Dec 6-8, 2024.

The court then directed WFI to file an affidavit to this effect within one week.

KWA president and WFI joint secretary Bellippady Gunaranjan Shetty said in a statement on Friday, “It is both an honor and a privilege for Karnataka to host the 2024 Senior National Wrestling Championship.

“The event will be held at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium under the aegis of the WFI, and over 1000 participants and officials from across 25 affiliated state member units as well as Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) and Services Sports Promotion Board (SSPB) are expected to compete, as per the statement.

A WFI official said it is getting difficult to hold any tournament or select India teams till the time the Sports Ministry lifts its suspension order. “The sports ministry is just sitting quietly. They are neither lifting the suspension nor telling us what to do. If this continues, wrestling will be impacted in a big way. Young wrestlers are already suffering because of this situation,” he said.

WFI is mulling whether it should challenge the order in a higher bench.

A crisis was averted last month when WFI withdrew the Indian team from the Senior World Championships, citing Sports Ministry’s continued “interference in its autonomy.”

The participating wrestlers reached the doorstep of Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and requested his intervention. Mandaviya resolved the crisis and said government’s will look to end this uncertain phase.