Delhi Sharks dethrone defending champions as double win reshapes GECPL playoff race

The race for the playoffs intensified on Day 4 of Season 3 of the JetSynthesys Global e-Cricket Premier League, which witnessed several high-intensity clashes, with Peyush Bansal-owned Delhi Sharks emerging as the biggest winners. Delhi won both of their matches to move to the top of the points table, overtaking defending champions Chennai Falcons. Nikhil Kamath's Bengaluru Badgers also enjoyed a perfect fourth day in the tournament, as they won both their matches to jump three rungs to the fourth spot on the eight-team table.

Peyush Bansal-owned Delhi Sharks have 12 points this season

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Delhi currently lead the standings with 12 points, followed by Chennai, with 10.

The day began with Chennai Falcons surviving a last-ball thriller against last season's runners-up, Mumbai Grizzlies, to win by four wickets. The Sara Tendulkar-owned Mumbai scored 67/4 after strong knocks from Jetha (36 off 12) and Subhendu (21 not out). Chennai successfully chased the target thanks to Player of the Match Shivam, who scored a composed 46. Mumbai fought back in the final overs, but Chennai held their nerve to seal the win.

In the second game, Bengaluru Badgers beat Pune Stallions by five wickets. Bengaluru captain Manmeet Singh led the chase of 64 with an unbeaten 41, while being ably assisted by a 23-run knock from Rituraj.

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{{^usCountry}} After the defeat in the first game, Mumbai bounced back with a two-wicket win over Hyderabad Rhinos in a low-scoring thriller. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the defeat in the first game, Mumbai bounced back with a two-wicket win over Hyderabad Rhinos in a low-scoring thriller. {{/usCountry}}

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In their first match of the day, Delhi Sharks produced a dominant all-round performance to beat Gujarat Wolves by 18 runs., where Akshat Koundal smashed an unbeaten 47 off just 15 balls.

Bengaluru returned to win a second game on the trot, beating Kolkata Hawks by four wickets. Player of the Match Swapnil Superkar starred with the ball, taking a hat-trick and finishing with figures of 3/3.

Gujarat Wolves kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 13-run victory over Pune Stallions in the sixth match.

Delhi Sharks capped off a perfect day with another win, handing Kolkata Hawks their second defeat with a four-wicket win in the final match.

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