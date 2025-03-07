Difficult for Hamilton to win 8th title but not impossible: Hakkinen

New Delhi: Be it Maranello’s Fiorano circuit in January or London’s O2 Arena last month, the loudest cheers were reserved for Lewis Hamilton, especially for turning up in red overalls. Ferrari presents new driving pairing Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to the public in Milan. (REUTERS)

The British racing driver joining Scuderia Ferrari at the ripe age of 40 is perhaps the most sensational piece of news that has come out from the Formula 1 paddock in the last decade or so. The most successful driver in history joining hands with the sport’s most legendary brand was always going to give goosebumps to F1 aficionados.

But the big question is whether Hamilton will be able to deliver at Ferrari, win the ‘Prancing Horse’ their first drivers’ title since 2007 and his eighth crown which will take him past Michael Schumacher’s seven titles.

“It’s going to be a very interesting situation this year. The intention of FIA (international automobile federation) is to make F1 more competitive so that there is more overtaking so the fans can enjoy racing. What that means is that all cars and teams, in terms of lap times and competitiveness, could be closer constantly,” Formula 1 legend and two-time world champion Mika Hakkinen said over a video call.

“So, to be able to win races and a championship, it is getting more and more challenging. There can be 4-5 drivers who will be very close. There won’t be any domination that one team is quicker than others. So, I think for Lewis, this makes it very difficult to achieve victory, but not impossible.”

Hamilton already holds almost all significant F1 records for drivers, be it the most wins (105), poles (104) or podiums (202). He is joint first with Ferrari legend Schumacher when it comes to the most championships (7). An eighth crown will make him the undisputed greatest driver in history statistically.

But the scenario has changed a lot since Hamilton’s heydays. Though the seven-time world champion feels “invigorated” at joining Ferrari, it isn’t exactly going to be a walk in the park. The Briton is no longer a youngster hungry for success with questions being asked over his one-lap pace in qualifying.

But the one thing going for Hamilton will be Ferrari’s pace, manifested in the three-day pre-season test in Bahrain with the 40-year-old emerging the fastest driver on Day 2. In addition, the Italian team finished on a strong note last year, finishing second in the constructors’ championship, just 14 points behind McLaren.

“He’s been with McLaren. He’s been with Mercedes. Now with Ferrari. We’re all developing constantly every day and Lewis is doing the same thing in terms of growing his knowledge about what’s happening in his surroundings. I’m confident that Lewis can bring a lot of good things for the fans and for the motor racing and can continue what he’s doing now,” said Hakkinen, a Laureus Academy member.

Known for his battles against Schumacher, who he describes as a “mega tough driver to beat” in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Hakkinen is eagerly awaiting the 2025 season which will roar off with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 16.

Last year, despite not having the fastest car under him, Max Verstappen clinched his fourth world title in the Red Bull, beating McLaren’s Lando Norris, whose nerves let him down in some races, letting the title slip away. But Hakkinen believes that Norris can end Verstappen’s four-year title winning run with McLaren emerging the car to beat in the pre-season test.

“Absolutely, yes (he’s ready to be world champion). Why? Because I experienced many years of racing without success. But it was part of my development to become a good racing driver. You have to maintain your criticism about yourself. That way you keep developing and pushing. That means you are taking risks,” said Hakkinen.

“Lando experienced all these elements in his career. He’s been taking risks. He’s been critical of himself. He’s been pushing flat out. When you’re not world champion, when you’re working towards that goal, it requires a lot of mistakes and stress. I believe Lando is ready. He’s flat out ready to achieve his goal.”