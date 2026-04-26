Cape Town, Indian golfer Diksha Dagar managed just one birdie against four bogeys on a rough and windy day at the Investec SA Women's Open here.

Diksha drops to T-26 on a windy day in Women’s SA Open

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Diksha slipped down to T-24 with one more day to go in the Ladies European Tour event.

Diksha, who has been the leading Indian woman on the LET for many years, had one birdie on the fourth but gave away shots on the eighth and ninth and more bogeys came on the 15th and the 18th.

Things were slightly different for Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth , who, despite over par rounds, moved up slightly on the leaderboard. Pranavi, who was T-43, is now T-35 and Avani moved up to T-47 from T-53.

The other three Indians in the field, Tvesa Malik, Vani Kapoor and Hitaashee Bakshi missed the cut.

The stage was set for a tense final day as Slovenia's Pia Babnik and England's Esme Hamilton were tied at the top on 13-under par following a very windy round three.

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{{^usCountry}} The pair lead their playing partner from Saturday, England's Cara Gainer by one shot to set up a repeat final group heading into the final round. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The pair lead their playing partner from Saturday, England's Cara Gainer by one shot to set up a repeat final group heading into the final round. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Babnik leads by three shots through 36 holes before the wind arrived at the Royal Cape Golf Club, causing a tough test for the players. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Babnik leads by three shots through 36 holes before the wind arrived at the Royal Cape Golf Club, causing a tough test for the players. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The 22-year-old Slovenian, a two-time Ladies European Tour winner, signed for a 74 with Hamilton reducing the deficit, thanks to a superb round of 70. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 22-year-old Slovenian, a two-time Ladies European Tour winner, signed for a 74 with Hamilton reducing the deficit, thanks to a superb round of 70. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Gainer, a one-time LET winner, posted a round of 72 which included three birdies and two dropped shots. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gainer, a one-time LET winner, posted a round of 72 which included three birdies and two dropped shots. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In solo fourth, on nine-under par, sits Austria's Emma Spitz, who is chasing a maiden LET victory this week, having finished runner-up at the 2024 Amundi German Masters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In solo fourth, on nine-under par, sits Austria's Emma Spitz, who is chasing a maiden LET victory this week, having finished runner-up at the 2024 Amundi German Masters. {{/usCountry}}

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Canada's Anna Huang, still just 17-years-old, matched the low round of the day early on posting a 70 to rise up the leaderboard and shares fifth spot with two Americans, Brianna Navarrosa and Anna Morgan, as well as England's Meghan MacLaren.

Wales' Lydia Wall is in ninth place on 6-under par after the one-time LET winner matched Hamilton and Huang's score of the day.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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