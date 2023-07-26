Do wrestlers need another trial for the Worlds?

Faced with the prospect of appearing in back-to-back selection trials within a span of 15 days, Vishal Kaliraman and Deepak Punia are among several top wrestlers who have approached the WFI ad-hoc committee to hold the trials for the world championships after August 20.

Vishal Kaliraman (red) won the men's 65kg trials for the Asian Games.(Sanjeev Verma/HT)

Kaliraman (65kg) won the selection trials for the Asian Games in the weight class of Bajrang Punia who along with Vinesh Phogat were handed direct entries for the continental showpiece by the ad-hoc committee leading to much criticism in the wrestling fraternity. The Delhi high court, however, upheld the direct selections of the two world championships medallists. Antim Panghal (53kg) -- winner in Vinesh's weight division -- and Kaliraman have been named as standbys.

The selection trials for the Asian Games were held on July 22-23 in 18 weight categories in freestyle, Greco Roman and women's competition. In a letter, dated July 24, to the ad-hoc panel, the wrestlers have said there are chances of injury if they compete in back-to-back trials. Though the dates of the world championships trials are yet to be announced, the ad-hoc committee has said it will be conducted before August 15 -- the last date for sending entries to United World Wrestling. No wrestler has been exempted from the trials for the Worlds which means that Vinesh and Bajrang will have to compete.

The wrestlers said there is speculation that it could be held on August 10. "Losing weight (twice) affects performance and health and it will increase the chances of injury. We have just participated in the trials for the Asian Games and it would not be possible for us to lose weight again and compete in trials within 10-15 days," said Kaliraman in the letter.

They have requested "to reconsider the date of trials and conduct the world championships trials after August 20 so that we can get enough time for recovery and perform to our best." They said that since the world championships are also a qualification tournament for the 2024 Paris Olympics, so they need to be in their best shape to fight the trials.

It was learned that Aman Sehrawat (57kg), Deepak Punia (86kg), Sumit Malik (125kg), Pooja Gehlot (50kg) among other members of Asian Games squad who have requested an extension. However, for that to happen the ad-hoc committee will have to send a request to UWW to extend the last date of sending entries.

With the turmoil in Indian wrestling since the start of the year, uncertainty regarding dates and criteria of selection trials has been a common occurrence. On more than one occasion, UWW have extended the deadline for India to send team entries for various tournament. The dates for the Asian Games trials were announced after many delays.

For Antim, the situation is even worse. She wants to participate in the U20 world championships in Jordan from August 14-20 and defend her title.

"I want the trials to be held earlier because I have to participate in Junior worlds," said Antim.

Praveen Dahiya, coach of Chhatrasal centre in Delhi from where four wrestlers have qualified for Asian Games, said the request of these wrestlers should be heard.